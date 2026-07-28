Document shows RAF fired anti-riot gun twice during Jantar Mantar protest on DCP-rank officer’s directive

As per the document, a Deputy Commandant from an RAF battalion informed the Duty Officer’s room that his unit was deployed at Zone-1 of Jantar Mantar alongside a DCP-rank IPS officer during the protest.

The Rapid Action Force (RAF) — facing criticism over how it handled the July 20 protest at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar — fired an Anti-Riot Gun (ARG), used tear smoke shells and other crowd-control equipment to disperse the crowd, sources told News18 citing internal records.

An ARG is not the same as a pellet gun, but both fall under non-lethal or less-lethal weapons.

DCP-rank officer orders to fire anti-riot gun

As per the document, a Deputy Commandant from an RAF battalion informed the Duty Officer’s room that his unit was deployed at Zone-1 of Jantar Mantar alongside a DCP-rank IPS officer during the protest.

The IPS officer was not the District DCP of New Delhi and was posted elsewhere. However, on July 20, he was given law and order duty in the protest zone.

The document noted that, on the directions of the DCP-rank officer, security personnel discharged 55 non-electric shells, 15 electric shells, five tear smoke grenades, and two rounds from an Anti-Riot Gun using ballistic cartridges with plastic pellets. The incident was subsequently logged in the official database.

A detailed query has been sent to the Delhi Police PRO, with the report to be updated after their reply.

RAF examines use of anti-riot equipment in wake of Delhi protest

According to a report by News 18, the RAF has flagged major operational lapses in its handling of the July 20 protest at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar. The force has now issued detailed corrective instructions, including an immediate ban on Projectile Attack Guns (PAG), Anti-Riot Guns (ARG), Electric Shock Weapons and Electric Shields for the ongoing deployment in the national capital until further notice.

During a video conference on July 22 led by RAF Inspector General Seema Dhundia, senior officers assessed the force’s conduct and laid out 26 steps to strengthen crowd-control protocols, discipline and accountability, a senior source said citing an internal document.

About Anti-Roit-Guns; Know how it works

The ARG is officially listed as a non-lethal or less-lethal weapon. It was first made as a “Missile Gun” and is based on a modified .303 rifle.

The gun uses ballistic cartridges to fire solid plastic pellet rounds. Each cartridge measures about 12.5 cm, weighs roughly 30 grams, and has a diameter of 14.9 mm.

Upon firing, the plastic pellet splits into four fragments, enabling it to strike multiple people with one shot. This differs from weapons designed to target a single individual.

The official record does not mention any protesters or bystanders being injured. It also does not state where the ARG rounds were aimed or if anyone was hit. The entry only notes that the munitions, including two ARG rounds, were used for crowd control during the protest on the DCP’s orders, and that the incident was formally logged with police.