Doctors remove bike handle grip inserted in woman’s private part two years ago, husband held

A team of 19 doctors in Indore on Tuesday removed a six-inch long bike handle from a woman’s uterus that was forced by her husband over two years ago.

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 16, 2019, 09:39 AM IST

A team of 19 doctors in Indore on Tuesday removed a six-inch long bike handle from a woman’s uterus that was forced by her husband over two years ago.

According  to reports 36-year-old tribal woman was admitted to MY Hospital having severe stomach pains. After conducting X-rays and CT scans, it was confirmed that there is a bike handle in her uterus. The handle was removed after four-hour long surgery. 

According to reports in IANS, Prakash did this horrifying act in drunken state when the woman questioned him over his relationship with another woman.

After tribal woman’s complaint on Sunday, her husband, Prakash alias Rama Bhil, was arrested on Monday by the Chandan Nagar police.

“The woman, a resident of Dhar district, who is a mother of six kids, was married to the accused about 15 years ago in Dhar district, 251 km west of Bhopal,” said Chandan Nagar police station in-charge Rahul Sharma as quoted by Hindustan Times.

The woman has been kept under intensive care as she has suffered excessive blood loss due to injuries to her urinary bladder, small intestine and uterus. But her condition is stable and futher medication will be decided post three days observation. 

As per reports in IANS, the woman had tried to lodge complaint against her husband in past too, but was denied even without hearing. 

The couple have four children including three girls.

(Inputs from agencies)

