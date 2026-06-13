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Sejal Pawar sent on 15-day forced leave as Mumbai hospital probes her viral comments on male corpses

According to a report by Hindustan Times, the 15-day leave is an interim decision even as the hospital has constituted a five-member committee to take a final decision within a week's time.

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Sagar Malik

Updated : Jun 13, 2026, 05:45 PM IST

Sejal Pawar sent on 15-day forced leave as Mumbai hospital probes her viral comments on male corpses
Sejal Pawar is a final-year MBBS student at the KEM Hospital in Mumbai.
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Mumbai's KEM Hospital has sent Sejal Pawar to 15-day forced leave as it conducts an investigation over her comments on male corpses made during a comedy show. Pawar is a final-year MBBS student at the KEM Hospital in Mumbai's Parel area. According to a report by Hindustan Times, the 15-day leave is an interim decision even as the hospital has constituted a five-member committee to take a final decision within a week's time.

On Friday, a fact-finding committee formed by the Seth GS Medical College and KEM Hospital found Pawar's remarks to be "objectionable and insensitive". In a statement, the institute that the comments fell short of the dignity, empathy, and professional responsibility expected of a medical student. The management also asked Pawar's guardians to be present in the institute on Saturday for her counseling.

The show, hosted by stand-up comic Pranit More, was recorded around three months ago. Video clips from the show that have been circulating online show Pawar recounting anecdotes from anatomy training and joking about male cadavers. The Maharashtra Cyber Police have booked Pawar, More, and others over the remarks. On Thursday, the Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD) at KEM Hospital stated that Pawar's comments were inappropriate and did not reflect the values expected of medical professionals. However, the association added that the online campaign against her had crossed into "targeted harassment" and "person vilification".

After the video went viral, Pawar issued an apology and said she took responsibility for it. "I am not here to justify what was said or explain it away. I take responsibility for it. Looking back, I can see how my words could be interpreted differently from what I meant," she said in a statement. Pranit More's show first landed in controversy over the comments of 22-year-old Himanshu Jangra, who suggested that spending on a date entitled men to physical intimacy. "Maine kaha 370 rupay lage hain, main wasool toh karunga," he said and the room laughed. Jangra has since been fired by his Gurugram-based company Starvik Design.

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