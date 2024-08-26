Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Ladakh to have 5 new districts: Zanskar, Drass, Sham, Nubra, Changthang

Meet brothers who bought Vijay Mallya's failed company, built it into Rs 68000 crore firm, net worth is Rs...

Most iconic portrayal of Lord Krishna saw temples built for star; not Nitish Bhardwaj, Akshay Kumar, Sourabh Raaj Jain

Pakistan: Gunmen kill 23 passengers in Balochistan after stopping...

Doctor rape-murder case: Polygraph test reveals truth of Kolkata horror; accused Sanjay Roy tells CBI how he reached...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Meet brothers who bought Vijay Mallya's failed company, built it into Rs 68000 crore firm, net worth is Rs...

Meet brothers who bought Vijay Mallya's failed company, built it into Rs 68000 crore firm, net worth is Rs...

Most iconic portrayal of Lord Krishna saw temples built for star; not Nitish Bhardwaj, Akshay Kumar, Sourabh Raaj Jain

Most iconic portrayal of Lord Krishna saw temples built for star; not Nitish Bhardwaj, Akshay Kumar, Sourabh Raaj Jain

Pakistan: Gunmen kill 23 passengers in Balochistan after stopping...

Pakistan: Gunmen kill 23 passengers in Balochistan after stopping...

How to make white butter at home

How to make white butter at home

This Indian state has no snakes

This Indian state has no snakes

NASA's Hubble Telescope captures 'candy floss' in space

NASA's Hubble Telescope captures 'candy floss' in space

कोई नहीं दुनिया में इनसे उम्रदराज, जापान की इस महिला ने बनाया वर्ल्ड रिकार्ड.. उम्र जान हो जाएंगे हैरान

कोई नहीं दुनिया में इनसे उम्रदराज, जापान की इस महिला ने बनाया वर्ल्ड रिकार्ड.. उम्र जान हो जाएंगे हैरान

14 सितंबर तक पुराना Aadhaar Card करें Free में अपडेट, बाद में करना होगा इतने रुपए का भुगतान

14 सितंबर तक पुराना Aadhaar Card करें Free में अपडेट, बाद में करना होगा इतने रुपए का भुगतान

दादा जी से लिया भुजिया बनाने का ज्ञान, पढ़ाई छोड़ खड़ा किया करोड़ों का कारोबार, जानिए कैसे बना 'बीकाजी' ब्रांड

दादा जी से लिया भुजिया बनाने का ज्ञान, पढ़ाई छोड़ खड़ा किया करोड़ों का कारोबार, जानिए कैसे बना 'बीकाजी' ब्रांड

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani to Shloka Mehta, Radhika Merchant: Wedding outfits worn by Ambani women

Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani to Shloka Mehta, Radhika Merchant: Wedding outfits worn by Ambani women

Who is south India's richest actor? Has Rs 3050-crore net worth, Rs 800-crore property; not Rajini, Prabhas, Vijay, NTR

Who is south India's richest actor? Has Rs 3050-crore net worth, Rs 800-crore property; not Rajini, Prabhas, Vijay, NTR

Meet UPSC topper Tina Dabi, her sister IAS Ria Dabi; know about their educational qualifications, salary, perks

Meet UPSC topper Tina Dabi, her sister IAS Ria Dabi; know about their educational qualifications, salary, perks

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

Most iconic portrayal of Lord Krishna saw temples built for star; not Nitish Bhardwaj, Akshay Kumar, Sourabh Raaj Jain

Most iconic portrayal of Lord Krishna saw temples built for star; not Nitish Bhardwaj, Akshay Kumar, Sourabh Raaj Jain

Who is south India's richest actor? Has Rs 3050-crore net worth, Rs 800-crore property; not Rajini, Prabhas, Vijay, NTR

Who is south India's richest actor? Has Rs 3050-crore net worth, Rs 800-crore property; not Rajini, Prabhas, Vijay, NTR

Angry Nagarjuna says he will sue govt for 'illegal' demolition of his Hyderabad convention centre: 'Not even an inch...'

Angry Nagarjuna says he will sue govt for 'illegal' demolition of his Hyderabad convention centre: 'Not even an inch...'

HomeIndia

India

Doctor rape-murder case: Polygraph test reveals truth of Kolkata horror; accused Sanjay Roy tells CBI how he reached...

Sanjay Roy, the prime accused in the Kolkata doctor rape and murder case, has revealed the details of what happened on the night of the incident.

Latest News

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Aug 26, 2024, 11:58 AM IST

Doctor rape-murder case: Polygraph test reveals truth of Kolkata horror; accused Sanjay Roy tells CBI how he reached...
A visual of the protests in Kolkata and prime accused Sanjay Roy
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Sanjay Roy, the prime accused in the rape and murder case of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College in West Bengal's Kolkata, is undergoing a polygraph test being conducted by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). 

The central agency, entrusted with the probe into the horrific incident, has so far conducted the polygraph test of a total of seven people, including the prime accused Sanjay Roy. As per several media reports, Roy has confessed to having committed the crime. 

Moreover, he has provided the CBI with complete details of the night of the incident. 

Accused Sanjay Roy went to the red light area on night of August 9

According to a report by Aaj Tak, Sanjay Roy went to different red light areas based in Kolkata, with his friend Saurabh on the night of August 9. However, he did not have sexual intercourse there. The duo then reached RG Kar Medical College, where the accused's friend's brother was admitted. 

Sanjay has further revealed that at 11:15 that night, both he and Saurabh planned to leave the hospital and drink alcohol. They bought liquor from a place called 5 Point, about a kilometer away from the hospital.

During this, both of them decided that they would go to Sonagachi, a popular red-light area of ​​Kolkata to have sexual intercourse. Following this, the duo went to Sonagachi. However, things did not work out for them.

Later, both of them decided to go to Chetla, the red light area of ​​South Kolkata. While going to Chetla, both of them molested a girl on the road, which is captured in CCTV.

They reached Chetla and drank beer. Moreover, Saurabh had physical contact in the area. Meanwhile, Sanjay Roy was standing outside the room, speaking to his girlfriend over video call. 

As per the report, Roy asked his girlfriend to send nude pictures of hers. Having received the same, the duo left the area and reached the hospital. 

Sanjay Roy reaches RG Kar Medical College between 3:30 and 3:40 a.m.

After Sanjay Roy and Saurabh reached the hospital between 3:30 and 3:40 a.m., the latter booked a rapido bike and went home. However, the prime accused visited the operation theater based in the trauma center at the hospital in search of something, Aaj Tak has reported. 

Sanjay Roy was seen going to the corridor near the seminar hall on the third floor at 4.03 p.m with bluetooth hanging around his neck. It is clearly evident in the CCTV that Roy was moving quietly. He was alert and looking for something.

He reached the seminar hall where the deceased victim was asleep

Sanjay Roy went on to tell the CBI that he went to the seminar hall of the hospital. The victim was sleeping there, he directly strangulated and throat and pressed her mouth so that she couldn't scream for help.

The victim struggled a bit and then became unconscious. Meanwhile, he raped her, murdered her and left, not realising that his bluetooth had fallen at the crime scene, the news channel reported. 

Notably, a 31-year-old trainee doctor was raped and murdered in the seminar hall of RG Kar Medical College, which spared a massive furore across the country. Along with the doctors, common people also took to streets across the nation to protest against the incident and demand capital punishment for the guilty. 

Earlier, the Supreme Court (SC) took so motu cognizance of the incident and condemned the same. The top court emphasised the 'nation cannot wait for another rape for things to change on ground'. 

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Viral video: Rinku Singh shows off dance moves to Kareena Kapoor’s 'Fevicol Se', watch

Viral video: Rinku Singh shows off dance moves to Kareena Kapoor’s 'Fevicol Se', watch

'He should have...': Former India coach questions Virat Kohli's decision on Test captaincy

'He should have...': Former India coach questions Virat Kohli's decision on Test captaincy

'Could be...': White House reacts to PM Modi's Ukraine visit, meeting with President Zelenskyy

'Could be...': White House reacts to PM Modi's Ukraine visit, meeting with President Zelenskyy

Malayalam actor Nirmal Benny dies at 37 due to heart attack

Malayalam actor Nirmal Benny dies at 37 due to heart attack

Meet Indian genius brothers who at 10 and 12 became India’s youngest CEOs, app developers; they are now working at…

Meet Indian genius brothers who at 10 and 12 became India’s youngest CEOs, app developers; they are now working at…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani to Shloka Mehta, Radhika Merchant: Wedding outfits worn by Ambani women

Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani to Shloka Mehta, Radhika Merchant: Wedding outfits worn by Ambani women

Who is south India's richest actor? Has Rs 3050-crore net worth, Rs 800-crore property; not Rajini, Prabhas, Vijay, NTR

Who is south India's richest actor? Has Rs 3050-crore net worth, Rs 800-crore property; not Rajini, Prabhas, Vijay, NTR

Meet UPSC topper Tina Dabi, her sister IAS Ria Dabi; know about their educational qualifications, salary, perks

Meet UPSC topper Tina Dabi, her sister IAS Ria Dabi; know about their educational qualifications, salary, perks

Bollywood's only billionaire, outsider who turned Rs 37k to Rs 13000 crore, richer than Shah Rukh-Salman-Aamir combined

Bollywood's only billionaire, outsider who turned Rs 37k to Rs 13000 crore, richer than Shah Rukh-Salman-Aamir combined

Meet actor, who went into depression during Covid, playing villain changed his life, is now winning hearts in Stree 2

Meet actor, who went into depression during Covid, playing villain changed his life, is now winning hearts in Stree 2

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement