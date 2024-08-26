Doctor rape-murder case: Polygraph test reveals truth of Kolkata horror; accused Sanjay Roy tells CBI how he reached...

Sanjay Roy, the prime accused in the Kolkata doctor rape and murder case, has revealed the details of what happened on the night of the incident.

Sanjay Roy, the prime accused in the rape and murder case of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College in West Bengal's Kolkata, is undergoing a polygraph test being conducted by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The central agency, entrusted with the probe into the horrific incident, has so far conducted the polygraph test of a total of seven people, including the prime accused Sanjay Roy. As per several media reports, Roy has confessed to having committed the crime.

Moreover, he has provided the CBI with complete details of the night of the incident.

Accused Sanjay Roy went to the red light area on night of August 9

According to a report by Aaj Tak, Sanjay Roy went to different red light areas based in Kolkata, with his friend Saurabh on the night of August 9. However, he did not have sexual intercourse there. The duo then reached RG Kar Medical College, where the accused's friend's brother was admitted.

Sanjay has further revealed that at 11:15 that night, both he and Saurabh planned to leave the hospital and drink alcohol. They bought liquor from a place called 5 Point, about a kilometer away from the hospital.

During this, both of them decided that they would go to Sonagachi, a popular red-light area of ​​Kolkata to have sexual intercourse. Following this, the duo went to Sonagachi. However, things did not work out for them.

Later, both of them decided to go to Chetla, the red light area of ​​South Kolkata. While going to Chetla, both of them molested a girl on the road, which is captured in CCTV.

They reached Chetla and drank beer. Moreover, Saurabh had physical contact in the area. Meanwhile, Sanjay Roy was standing outside the room, speaking to his girlfriend over video call.

As per the report, Roy asked his girlfriend to send nude pictures of hers. Having received the same, the duo left the area and reached the hospital.

Sanjay Roy reaches RG Kar Medical College between 3:30 and 3:40 a.m.

After Sanjay Roy and Saurabh reached the hospital between 3:30 and 3:40 a.m., the latter booked a rapido bike and went home. However, the prime accused visited the operation theater based in the trauma center at the hospital in search of something, Aaj Tak has reported.

Sanjay Roy was seen going to the corridor near the seminar hall on the third floor at 4.03 p.m with bluetooth hanging around his neck. It is clearly evident in the CCTV that Roy was moving quietly. He was alert and looking for something.

He reached the seminar hall where the deceased victim was asleep

Sanjay Roy went on to tell the CBI that he went to the seminar hall of the hospital. The victim was sleeping there, he directly strangulated and throat and pressed her mouth so that she couldn't scream for help.

The victim struggled a bit and then became unconscious. Meanwhile, he raped her, murdered her and left, not realising that his bluetooth had fallen at the crime scene, the news channel reported.

Notably, a 31-year-old trainee doctor was raped and murdered in the seminar hall of RG Kar Medical College, which spared a massive furore across the country. Along with the doctors, common people also took to streets across the nation to protest against the incident and demand capital punishment for the guilty.

Earlier, the Supreme Court (SC) took so motu cognizance of the incident and condemned the same. The top court emphasised the 'nation cannot wait for another rape for things to change on ground'.