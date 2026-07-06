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Doctor allegedly dies by suicide in Delhi hospital, 3-page note mentions family's inter-caste marriage

Police officials immediately reached the hospital and were told that Dr Simarpreet Singh Anand, a Senior Resident in the Anaesthesia Department of Aruna Asaf Ali hospital, had been found unconscious inside a duty room.

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Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Jul 06, 2026, 03:54 PM IST

Doctor allegedly dies by suicide in Delhi hospital, 3-page note mentions family's inter-caste marriage
A doctor died at a Delhi hospital and left a suicide note. (Representational image)
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A senior resident doctor was found dead in a duty room of a Delhi hospital on Sunday morning. A three-page note along with a personal diary have been recovered by police from the room while they are investigating the matter. 

The police said that the Civil Lines police station received a PCR call on the morning of July 5. Police officials immediately reached the hospital and were told that Dr Simarpreet Singh Anand, a Senior Resident in the Anaesthesia Department of Aruna Asaf Ali hospital, had been found unconscious inside Duty Room No. 109.

What police found?

35-year-old Dr Anand was a native of Ludhiana in Punjab and had been working in the hospital’s Anaesthesia Department for the past three years. At the time of the incident, he was working on night duty from 8 pm on July 4 until 8 am on July 5.

Investigators found a cannula inserted in his left hand. According to police, a technician had inserted the cannula at around 10 pm on Saturday at the doctor’s request.

Police further said the duty room was locked from the inside and was therefore forced open at around 9 am after other doctors started to panic and raised concerns. Dr Anand was immediately taken to the emergency department, where he was declared dead.

Investigators also found a cannula inserted in his left hand which they said was inserted by a technician at around 10 pm on Saturday at the doctor’s request.

Teams comprising officials from District Crime department and the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) from Rohini examined the duty room. The teams recovered a syringe, and empty medicine vials from the room. 

What was in the suicide note?

The police has claimed that the note recovered from the room clearly mentioned that the doctor had took his own life. It also mentioned about his relationship with a fellow doctor, Dr Akanksha Chaudhary, who has also been serving as a Senior Resident in the hospital’s Anaesthesia Department for the last two years.

The note read that their families had not agreed to their marriage because the two belonged to different castes. Dr Chaudhary is a native of Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh.

A post-mortem of the body will be conducted for which the body has been shifted to the mortuary. Police said the autopsy will be conducted by a medical board on Monday.

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