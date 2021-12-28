Do you need e-passes for movement in Delhi during night curfew?

Amid the current surge of COVID-19 cases in the national capital, the Delhi government has decided to impose a night curfew in the city to control the spread of the virus. The timings of the night curfew are 11 pm to 5 am, starting on December 27.

One of the main questions that have arisen during the night curfew is that will essential and emergency workers require an e-pass for movement during the wee hours of the day. In its recent order, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has answered this question.

In its official order, the DDMA has mentioned that all the essential and emergency workers will be able to travel during the night curfew with valid proof of ID card and work documents. No mention of the requirement of an e-pass for the night curfew has been made.

The essential and emergency workers who will be allowed to travel during the night curfew in Delhi include all government officials, health professionals, transport officials, and others engaged in emergency work and essential service.

Other people who are exempted from the night curfew provided they have a valid ID are judges, judicial officers, advocates, print and electronic media personnel. Pregnant women and patients will also be allowed to travel to seek medical attention.

People are also allowed to go to neighborhood markets on foot to purchase essential items such as vegetables, dairy, medicines, etc. People coming from/going to Airports/Railway stations/SBTs will also be allowed to travel on the production of valid tickets, as per DDMA.

The government of Delhi has issued a list of guidelines regarding what is closed and what’s not during the night curfew. The authorities have also issued a yellow alert in the national capital due to the surge in COVID-19 cases and the spread of the Omicron variant.

Restrictions such as the closure of educational institutes and malls, a ban on large gatherings and restaurants operating at 50 percent capacity have been imposed during the yellow alert in Delhi. These restrictions will remain in place till further notice.