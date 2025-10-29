Do you know which Indian city is called ‘City of Sweets’? Must-visit destination for anyone with a sweet tooth

In the heart of West Bengal, a place known as India’s 'City of Sweets,' is a paradise for dessert lovers. From Rasgulla to Mishti Doi, its sweets celebrate tradition and flavours.

India, often known as the land of diversity, is a country where each region has its unique flavours, traditions, and cultural identities. However, when it comes to sweets, one city stands out above all others. Kolkata, often referred to as India’s 'City of Sweets,' is a paradise for dessert lovers.

Kolkata, India’s dessert capital

Nestled in the heart of West Bengal, Kolkata is the dessert capital of India. Renowned for its warm hospitality, rich literature, and vibrant festivals, Kolkata offers an unmatched selection of desserts. From the spongy Rasgulla to the creamy Sandesh and the delightful Mishti Doi, every sweet in Kolkata tells a story of culture and culinary heritage.

As you stroll through the streets, you'll encounter traditional sweet shops filled with customers, all savouring the irresistible fragrance of freshly prepared delicacies. The sweet makers in this city are not just cooks; they are artisans who have been practising their craft through generations.

The legacy of Bengal’s sweets

Kolkata’s passion for sweets dates back centuries. During the royal era, sweets symbolised prosperity and pride. These desserts were often served at festive occasions and family gatherings to celebrate joy, success, and devotion. Over time, these recipes became an integral part of Bengal’s culture.

The legendary Rasgulla is perhaps the most iconic of all. This soft, round, sweet, soaked in sugar syrup, was introduced in the 19th century by the renowned sweet maker Nobin Chandra Das. It quickly became a national favourite and remains one of Bengal's proudest creations.

ALSO READ: Anand Mahindra highlights success story of THIS Indian city, calls small-town entrepreneurs 'bahubalis' of India

Sandesh is another beloved treat, made from fresh chhena (cottage cheese). It is light, elegant, and often moulded into intricate shapes. Traditionally, Sandesh is used to commemorate weddings, births, and various festivals.

Mishti Doi, a caramelised sweet yoghurt traditionally set in earthen pots, offers a rich yet simple flavour. Whether served after a hearty Bengali meal or gifted during festive occasions, Mishti Doi embodies the sweetness of Kolkata’s spirit.

The culture of sweet celebrations

What truly makes Kolkata special is the deep connection of its sweets with the city's social and spiritual life. Whether it is during Durga Puja, a wedding, or even a friendly visit, no occasion is complete without sweets.

ALSO READ: World’s most polluted cities: THIS Pakistani city ranks among top, Delhi also on list, check here