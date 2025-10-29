Prabhas to cross all limits for Spirit, Sandeep Reddy Vanga to show Baahubali star n*de? Major hint revealed in...
Babar Azam breaks Virat Kohli's THIS unwanted T20I record on comeback match vs South Africa, it is...
Why did Pakistan-Afghanistan Talks fail? Did it collapse due to TTP? How is India related?
Apple hits historic USD 4 trillion valuation mark, joins Nvidia, Microsoft, due to massive sales of these services
Do you know which Indian city is called ‘City of Sweets’? Must-visit destination for anyone with a sweet tooth
Mohammad Shami's coach takes dig at BCCI's chief selector Ajit Agarkar after defeating Gujarat in Ranji Trophy: 'Doesn’t need certificate from...'
Bigg Boss 19: Jannat Zubair, Awez Darbar come in support of Ashnoor Kaur, Rohan Mehra says 'shame on you' to Kunickaa, Tanya, Neelam for bodyshaming her
Delhi-NCR AQI Update: National Capital's air quality remains 'very poor', GRAP II norms in place as pollution continues to bite
Massive police raid in Rio De Janeiro leaves 64, including 4 police officers, dead
Why Kantara Chapter One dropping early on OTT, despite its blockbuster run? Producer reveals REAL reason: 'It’s more of an...'
INDIA
In the heart of West Bengal, a place known as India’s 'City of Sweets,' is a paradise for dessert lovers. From Rasgulla to Mishti Doi, its sweets celebrate tradition and flavours.
India, often known as the land of diversity, is a country where each region has its unique flavours, traditions, and cultural identities. However, when it comes to sweets, one city stands out above all others. Kolkata, often referred to as India’s 'City of Sweets,' is a paradise for dessert lovers.
Nestled in the heart of West Bengal, Kolkata is the dessert capital of India. Renowned for its warm hospitality, rich literature, and vibrant festivals, Kolkata offers an unmatched selection of desserts. From the spongy Rasgulla to the creamy Sandesh and the delightful Mishti Doi, every sweet in Kolkata tells a story of culture and culinary heritage.
As you stroll through the streets, you'll encounter traditional sweet shops filled with customers, all savouring the irresistible fragrance of freshly prepared delicacies. The sweet makers in this city are not just cooks; they are artisans who have been practising their craft through generations.
Kolkata’s passion for sweets dates back centuries. During the royal era, sweets symbolised prosperity and pride. These desserts were often served at festive occasions and family gatherings to celebrate joy, success, and devotion. Over time, these recipes became an integral part of Bengal’s culture.
The legendary Rasgulla is perhaps the most iconic of all. This soft, round, sweet, soaked in sugar syrup, was introduced in the 19th century by the renowned sweet maker Nobin Chandra Das. It quickly became a national favourite and remains one of Bengal's proudest creations.
ALSO READ: Anand Mahindra highlights success story of THIS Indian city, calls small-town entrepreneurs 'bahubalis' of India
Sandesh is another beloved treat, made from fresh chhena (cottage cheese). It is light, elegant, and often moulded into intricate shapes. Traditionally, Sandesh is used to commemorate weddings, births, and various festivals.
Mishti Doi, a caramelised sweet yoghurt traditionally set in earthen pots, offers a rich yet simple flavour. Whether served after a hearty Bengali meal or gifted during festive occasions, Mishti Doi embodies the sweetness of Kolkata’s spirit.
What truly makes Kolkata special is the deep connection of its sweets with the city's social and spiritual life. Whether it is during Durga Puja, a wedding, or even a friendly visit, no occasion is complete without sweets.
ALSO READ: World’s most polluted cities: THIS Pakistani city ranks among top, Delhi also on list, check here