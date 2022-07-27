Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

'Do you know what I do?' PM's funny interaction with MP's 8-year-old daughter

Anil Firozia, a BJP member from Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh, visited the PM Modi in Parliament on Wednesday with his family.

Reported By:DNA Web Desk| Edited By: DNA Web Desk |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 27, 2022, 11:16 PM IST

'Do you know what I do?' PM's funny interaction with MP's 8-year-old daughter
'Do you know what I do?' PM's funny interaction with MP's 8-year-old daughter | Photo: Twitter/@bjpanilfirojiya

An eight-year-old child who was in Parliament for the first time today had a wonderful interaction with PM Modi. Anil Firozia, a BJP member from Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh, visited the PM Modi in Parliament on Wednesday with his family. 

The PM Modi asked Anil Firozia's daughter, little Aahana Firozia, if she knew who he was. "Yes, you are Modi ji. I know you and I see you on TV!", the child replied. "And you work for Lok Sabha TV (Lok Sabha TV mein naukari karte ho)", the child said to the PM.

READ | Railways may introduce ‘Premium Tatkal’ across all trains

Everyone in the room was delighted, after seeing the fun interaction. She was given chocolates by PM Modi so she wouldn't return empty-handed. The Prime Minister has been spotted having fun with kids on a number of interesting occasions in the past.

First-time MP Anil Firozia significantly reduced his weight with Nitin Gadkari's encouragement. The MP received a guarantee of Rs 1,000 crore for his district for each kilogramme lost. Firozia claims that his constituency will receive Rs 21,000 crore because he has lost 21 kilogrammes.

READ | SSC scam: Huge amount of cash recovered from another flat of Bengal minister's aide Arpita Mukherjee

(With inputs from ANI)

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
6 times Janhvi Kapoor handled wardrobe malfunctions like a pro
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
Vikram, KGF Chapter 2, RRR, Pushpa The Rise, Master: A look at recent South blockbusters
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Suspected monkeypox case found in Noida
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.