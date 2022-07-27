'Do you know what I do?' PM's funny interaction with MP's 8-year-old daughter | Photo: Twitter/@bjpanilfirojiya

An eight-year-old child who was in Parliament for the first time today had a wonderful interaction with PM Modi. Anil Firozia, a BJP member from Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh, visited the PM Modi in Parliament on Wednesday with his family.

The PM Modi asked Anil Firozia's daughter, little Aahana Firozia, if she knew who he was. "Yes, you are Modi ji. I know you and I see you on TV!", the child replied. "And you work for Lok Sabha TV (Lok Sabha TV mein naukari karte ho)", the child said to the PM.

Everyone in the room was delighted, after seeing the fun interaction. She was given chocolates by PM Modi so she wouldn't return empty-handed. The Prime Minister has been spotted having fun with kids on a number of interesting occasions in the past.

First-time MP Anil Firozia significantly reduced his weight with Nitin Gadkari's encouragement. The MP received a guarantee of Rs 1,000 crore for his district for each kilogramme lost. Firozia claims that his constituency will receive Rs 21,000 crore because he has lost 21 kilogrammes.

(With inputs from ANI)