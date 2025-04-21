Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, i.e., April 21, welcomed US Vice President JD Vance, his wife Usha Vance and their three children - Ewan, Vivek and Mirabel to his official residence, 7 Lok Kalyan Marg, New Delhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, i.e., April 21, welcomed US Vice President JD Vance, his wife Usha Vance and their three children - Ewan, Vivek and Mirabel to his official residence, 7 Lok Kalyan Marg, New Delhi. As the Vance family arrived at the Prime Minister's residence, he embraced the US Vice President and playfully interacted with the kids, giving them a warm handshake.

He also spoke to Usha Vance and showed the family around. Walking through the corridor, PM Modi was seen giving a playful high-five to Vance's son. In the video, sons Ewan and Vivek were seen interacting with the Prime Minister, sitting in his lap. Meanwhile, US VP JD Vance kept laughing as the kids engaged in playful talks with PM Modi.

But do you know that the children received a special gift from Prime Minister Modi? As shown in the clip, he gave beautiful peacock feathers to the kids. Meanwhile, he also demonstrated how those feathers can be used for writing.

Watch

#WATCH | PM Modi welcomes US Vice President JD Vance and Second Lady Usha Vance and their children to his official residence at Lok Kalyan Marg in Delhi pic.twitter.com/cbKUrPsjkv — ANI (@ANI) April 21, 2025

Later, the Prime Minister also held bilateral talks with US President Donald Trump's deputy. As per a report by ANI, PM Modi welcomed the 'significant progress' in the negotiations for a mutually beneficial India-US Bilateral Trade Agreement.

PM Modi also told Vance that he is eagerly loking forward to President Trump's visit to India. The two leaders also focussed on continued cooperation in fields such as energy, defence, strategic technologies, and other areas.

JD Vance is on a four-day visit to India. Accompanied by the Second Lady Usha Vance and three children, US VP Vance arrived in Delhi on Monday, i.e., April 21.