‘Do you have 100 heads like Ravan?’: Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge’s remark on PM Modi sparks political row

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge (File photo)

Sparking a major political row just a few days ahead of the Gujarat elections 2022, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge made a controversial remark about Prime Minister Narendra Modi, comparing him with Ravana, the antagonist of the Hindu epic Ramayana.

While addressing a polling rally in Gujarat, Kharge compared PM Modi with the rakshasa king, asking if the prime minister has 100 heads like Ravan. Soon after this comment, the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) hit back at the Congress chief, calling his remark “derogatory”.

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra took a swipe at Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge over his derogatory remark on PM Modi, saying that the Congress party has insulted not just the son of Gujarat but this insult has been rubbed into the heart of every Gujarati.

During a press conference, BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra said, “Calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ravana is a grave insult to every Gujarati and it is an insult which is rubbed into every Gujarati which only reflects the mentality of the party (Congress)."

Pointing out the Congress leaders have repeatedly insulted PM Modi, Patra said, “Sonia Gandhi who was the chief of the Congress had addressed PM Modi as a merchant of death (maut ka saudagar). Congress leader Subodh Kant Sahay had told PM Modi to die Hitler’s death.”

"It is an appeal to all Gujaratis that the party whose president has insulted Modi should be taught a lesson. Gujaratis should come out of their homes in a democratic way and take revenge by voting against Congress," he said.

The BJP leader further said, “PM Modi has been working for the development of the downtrodden and backward section of the society and it has been his constant effort for the last eight years.”

The Gujarat assembly elections 2022 are set to be conducted in two phases, on December 1 and December 5, while the results are expected to be out on December 8.

(With ANI inputs)

READ | Extremism, terrorism against very meaning of Islam: NSA Ajit Doval