'Do you consider Nathuram Godse to be God?' Kunal Kamra drops letter bomb on VHP after cancellation of Gurugram show

Kunal Kamra - File Photo

Two days after his show was cancelled in Gurugram after member of Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal threatened of protest, stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra has written a letter to the VHP asking it to denounce Mahatma Gandhi’s assassin Nathuram Godse, to prove that the outfit is pro-Hindu and anti-terrorism. He also asked them to show proof that he disrespected the Hindu religion.

Kamra was scheduled to perform on September 17 and 18 at Studio Xo Bar in Sector 29. The organiser of the show said that the management took the decision to cancel the show not to hurt the religious sentiments of anybody." Some people from Bajrang Dal came to us and complained regarding comedian Kunal Kamra who had earlier made jokes about a particular religion. Therefore management decided to cancel the show as we can`t hurt anybody`s religious sentiments and values," he said.

In the letter quoted by The Indian Express, Kamra wrote: “Respected Hindu Parishad, I have not used the prefix Hindu with your name because I don’t think that the Hindus of the world have made you a representative of their faith. You threatened the club owner and got my show in Gurgaon cancelled. How can I blame him? He has to run a business, how will he deal with goons? Neither will he go to the police. Even if he goes to the police, the police will come to you and place a request. The whole system is yours. But when have I disrespected Hindu culture, like you accuse me of doing?”

“If there is any clip or show, please show it to me as well. I only do satires on the government. If you are the government’s pet, you can be offended. How did Hindu come into this? I usually don’t think I need to give a test regarding my relationship with god. But I will still give a test and test you as well. I say Jai Sita Ram and Jai Radha Krishna loudly and with pride. If you are truly the children of India, write Godse murdabad. Otherwise I will think you are anti-Hindu and pro-terrorism. You don’t consider Godse to be God, do you?” he added.

Earlier, the VHP on Friday submitted a letter to the Deputy Commissioner of Gurugram to cancel a show of Kunal Kamra. It also said that the members of the VHP and Bajrang Dal will stage protests if the show is not cancelled.

In the letter given to the Deputy Commissioner, the VHP said, "A show is being organised in Studio Xo Bar on 17th September 2022 by Kunal Kamra. This person mocks Hindu Gods and Goddesses in his comedy shows. There are cases already registered against this person for the same. Therefore, this program can cause tensions in Gurugram. We request you cancel this show with immediate effect otherwise the VHP workers and the Bajrang Dal activists will protest against this. Therefore, we request you cancel this program immediately and share the information of the proper action with us."

Meanwhile, taking to Twitter, VHP spokesman Vinod Bansal shared the letter and said, "VHP today gave a letter to the Deputy Commissioner Gurugram to cancel the show of anti-Hindu Kunal Kamra scheduled in Gurugram on 17th of this month. These hatemongers must be booked under penal provisions of law. Can`t be allowed to perform in public. The Gurugram police should take action."

He further said that it is necessary to boycott and oppose such Hindu traitors."By adopting cheap tactics in the name of freedom of expression, such people are out to kill art. Hindu community will not forgive them," he said.

"How can the blatant ridicule of the symbols of Hindu pride be part of an art or culture? The Hindu community is tolerant, but not cowardly. The Hindu community knows well how to deal with such alleged artists in a democratic manner," Bansal added.

He further urged Haryana police to immediately take cognisance of this matter and announce the cancellation of the program, otherwise, the Hindu society will be forced to protest.Kamra was scheduled to perform at Studio Xo Bar in Sector 29 of Gurugram.