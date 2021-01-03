Do we need to pay delivery charges to person delivering LPG cylinder to your doorstep? Know here

The Hindu Petroleum Corporation Limited on Thursday stated that the customers do not have t pay delivery charges to the person delivering gas cylinders.

The statement was in response to a Right to Information (RTI) petition.

“The responsibility of the gas distributor to deliver the gas cylinder at the doorstep of the consumer irrespective of the floor location in the building/flats without collecting any additional charge other than the amount mentioned in the bill,” HPCL stated in a reply.

The company also stated that customers do not have to pay any extra charges demanded by the delivery men.

Reportedly, starting from this year in the country, the price of LPG Cylinder may be changed every week. Currently, these prices are fixed on a monthly basis but in view of the daily fluctuations in the prices of petroleum products, oil companies are now planning to change the prices on a weekly basis.

It may be noted that the prices of petrol and diesel are fixed every day due to which, petroleum companies easily adjust any change in global crude prices. However, since the price of LPG Cylinder is fixed on a monthly basis, companies have to bear the loss for the whole month. In the wake of this, companies have been considering ways of changing prices for a long time.

Petrol and diesel prices, if changed, are updated every day at 6 AM. The new rates come into effect from 6 AM onwards. The price of petrol and diesel almost doubles after adding excise duty, dealer commission and other items.

According to experts, petroleum companies have also started implementing the new policy of increasing the price. However, no announcement has been made about this yet. Under this, the prices of LPG Cylinder have been increased twice so far in December. But due to lack of announcement, people could not get to know it.

Moreover, Paytm has now opened up the opportunity to get a cashback of up to Rs 500 by booking your LPG cylinder through the app. In most parts of the country, where LPG cylinders are between 700 and 750 rupees after subsidy, you can get HP, Indane, Bharat Gas LPG cylinders at your home by taking advantage of Paytm's special cashback at the cost of 200 to 250 rupees.

Paytm has offered a cashback of up to Rs 500 for booking LPG cylinders from its app. This cashback of up to five hundred rupees can be availed by customers who book LPG gas cylinders for the first time through the Paytm app.

To get the benefit of the Paytm LPG Cylinder Booking Cashback Offer, customers have to enter promo code FIRSTLPG in the promo section. Customers can use this Paytm offer only once during the offer period. This offer is valid till December 31, 2020.