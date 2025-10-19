FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
'Don't want votes of...': Union Minister Giriraj Singh makes shocking remark on Muslims

Addressing a gathering at the nomination rally of the BJP candidate from Arwal constituency on Saturday, Singh contrasted the BJP's governance with previous regimes. The union minister recounted an interaction with a Muslim, asking if they had benefited from government schemes. Read more here.

ANI

Updated : Oct 19, 2025, 05:32 PM IST

Union Minister Giriraj Singh.
Taking a sharp jibe at the opposition Mahagathbandhan ahead of the Bihar polls, Union Minister Giriraj Singh targeted Muslims during a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) rally in Arwal, asserting that his party does not seek the votes of "Namak Harams" (ungrateful people). Addressing a gathering at the nomination rally of the BJP candidate from the Arwal constituency on Saturday, Singh contrasted the BJP's governance with previous regimes. The Union Minister recounted an interaction with a Muslim, asking if they had benefited from government schemes.

"I asked them, did you get the Aayushmaan card? They said, Yes. Was there a Hindu or Muslim issue? They said, No. This is very good for me. Did you vote for me? They said, Yes. I asked, in the name of God, did you vote for me? They said, No. I asked, Did you vote for Narendra Modi? They said, No. Did we abuse you? They said, No. I asked, What was my mistake?...I said... I do not want the votes of the Namak Harams(ungrateful people)." "The Congress gave the slogan of removing poverty. Lalu Yadav gave the slogan. But it did not happen. PM Modi did it. You have to think," Singh said.

Reacting to Giriraj Singh's remarks, Independent MP from Purnea, Pappu Yadav said, "... He is crossing the limits of language. Everyone knows who betrayed the nation and stood with the Britishers. Giriraj should recall that history first..." Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut too slammed the Union Minister and asked, "If someone does not vote for you, are they all namak harams?" "Giriraj Singh, a central minister has claimed Muslims benefit from all central government schemes but do not vote for the BJP. This is wholly untrue. Muslims voted for Modi in 2014 in large numbers, and the BJP received votes in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh," he said "Who gave you the authority to say such things about one particular community? Hindus have not given them votes... in Maharasthra, in in Bengal In Kerala, in Jammu and Kashmir, in Karnataka, Hindus have not voted for them. Will you call all of them namak haaram Mr Giriraj Singh? You are in power by 'vote chori'. When Hindus are not voting for you, will you call them 'namak haram' as well? PM Modi should expel him from the Council of Ministers You cannot tell any person, any community such things..." Raut said.

Meanwhile, in his interaction at the Arwal constituency, Singh spoke about the infrastructure development in Bihar, Singh highlighted that Bihar has undergone significant changes and growth. "The people who have taken oaths...Are these roads made only for the vehicles of the NDA? A young man told me today that my car used to run on a tank lorry. In that, the tyre is used for three months. Today, it runs for three years. Maintenance of vehicles. This Bihar is a changed Bihar."

Stressing the public safety, particularly for women in Bihar, Singh said, "The security of this Bihar is in your hands. The security of my sister's daughter is in your hands. Earlier, I did not have a son. I used to be able to come back after 5 in the evening. I used to leave my daughter's matter. Today, my daughter also goes at night. She comes back open. Does she come or not? Who will protect her? Who will protect the daughters and daughters-in-law? This will be done by the government of the NDA."

The Union Minister asserted that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is poised to secure a resounding victory in the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, while taking a sharp dig at the opposition bloc Mahagathbandhan, saying it is in a fragmented state -- "dil ke tukde hazaar huye, koi yahan gire, koi wahan gire." Singh also noted that there is no such thing as 'Mahagathbandhan' in Bihar, asserting the public's disinterest in RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav. "In 2010, JD(U) and BJP made a record together when they won 206 seats. This time, we will go higher than that. We have 'neta' (leader), 'netritva' (leadership) and program. There is no such thing as 'mahagathbandhan', there is no trust in Tejashwi Yadav. They are not ready to consider each other leaders. They neither have 'neta' nor 'netritva'," Giriraj Singh told ANI.

Taking a jibe at the opposition bloc, he added, "Mahagathbandhan is in the condition of 'dil ke tukde hazaar huye, koi yahan gire, koi wahan gire.' They are facing each other on 4 dozen seats...Their 'gathbandhan' proved to be 'thugbandhan'. They are deceiving each other. This shows that they are dejected and frustrated." The polling for the Bihar elections 2025 will take place on November 6 and 11. The results will be announced on November 14.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from news agency ANI).

