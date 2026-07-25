'Do Not Share': Govt debunks AI fake videos of PM Modi, Union Minister Piyush Goyal, flags Pakistani propaganda

PIB has fact-checked and debunked AI-generated fake videos of PM Narendra Modi and Union Minister Piyush Goyal being circulated by Pakistani propaganda networks. The videos used spliced audio to show them threatening students over paper leaks.

The Press Information Bureau (PIB) has fact-checked AI-generated videos of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Piyush Goyal that are being circulated to spread fake news.

The Fact Check Unit of the PIB has clarified that the videos are fake and AI-generated. The unit said that neither the Prime Minister nor Goyal made the statements as presented in the fake videos. It added that the videos are being circulated by Pakistani propaganda networks to spread misinformation.

AI-generated videos of the Prime Minister and the Union Minister are being pushed by propaganda handles. These fake videos with spliced audio show the PM and the minister threatening students and warning them of dire consequences.

DEEPFAKE VIDEO ALERT!



Pakistani propaganda accounts are circulating a video of Prime Minister @narendramodi featuring fabricated statements that he never made regarding the protest in Delhi. #PIBFactCheck:



This is an '#AI-generated deepfake video' shared to mislead the… pic.twitter.com/OEZHxjlKsz — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) July 24, 2026

More strict actions against paper leaks to come in tomorrow’s Cabinet! pic.twitter.com/NRysBukk5U July 23, 2026

How the videos were manipulated

The propaganda handles have digitally altered PM Modi's Thursday night video in which he promised strict action against paper leaks.

Piyush Goyal's sound bite outside Parliament has also been digitally altered to make it sound like a threat to the protesters.

Fake Video Alert!



Pakistani propaganda accounts are circulating a video of Union Minister Piyush Goyal claiming that he made threatening remarks about the protesting students. #PIBFactCheck:



This video is #Fake and AI-generated.



Union Minister @piyushgoyal did… pic.twitter.com/lowN3RxaHl — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) July 24, 2026

VIDEO | On PM Modi's X post, Union Minister Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) says, "Today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made it clear that the strictest possible action will be taken against those responsible. Fast-track courts will be set up to ensure swift and stringent punishment… pic.twitter.com/WBn6qYMArz — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 23, 2026

How to report fake content

The PIB has urged people to report any misleading or manipulated content on +91 87997 11259 or via email at factcheck@pib.gov.in.

PIB is the nodal agency of the Government of India to disseminate information to the print and electronic media on government policies, programmes, initiatives and achievements. It functions as an interface between the government and the media, and also provides feedback to the government on people's reactions as reflected in the media.

The PIB Fact Check portal is the Government of India's dedicated arm launched in November 2019 by the Press Information Bureau to counter fake news, rumours and misleading claims related solely to government policies, ministries, departments and public sector undertakings.