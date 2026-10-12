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‘Do not put words in our mouth’: Supreme Court clarifies stand on modified Form 6, sets Oct 27 hearing

The Supreme Court on Monday clarified its earlier remarks on the Election Commission’s revised Form 6. Here's what the apex court said in its latest hearing on Monday.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Oct 12, 2026, 05:55 PM IST

‘Do not put words in our mouth’: Supreme Court clarifies stand on modified Form 6, sets Oct 27 hearing
SC clarifies its stand on the revised voter registration form. (AI-Generated)
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The Supreme Court of India on Monday issued a clarification that it had neither approved nor rejected the Election Commission of India (ECI)'s modified Form 6 declaration used for voter registration and introduced during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. A bench of CJI Surya Kant, Justice Joymalya Bagchi, and Justice V Mohana clarified while hearing a PIL concerning alleged unilateral decisions by the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and changes linked to the SIR exercise.

‘There is no adjudication on the new Form 6’

During the hearing, advocate Narendra Mishra, who appeared for the petitioner, referred to the ECI's claim that the Supreme Court had approved the modified Form 6 declaration. ''There is no adjudication on the new Form 6,'' Justice Bagchi said while stating that the court's earlier observations should not be interpreted as a ruling on the new form.

''What the Hon'ble Chief Justice said was that when the Bihar SIR judgment was delivered, new Form 6 was not there. That does not either say it is approved or disapproved by the Supreme Court. We will examine it,'' Live Law reported, quoting Justice Bagchi.

''Observations made by this court do not amount to constitutional adjudication. There has been no adjudication on the new Form 6, and that is all we have said. Whether approved or not approved…that was not there. Do not put words in our mouth,'' the bench comprising three judges, including the CJI, said on Monday.

What is the Form 6 controversy?

The controversy centres on changes to Form 6, used by the Election Commission of India (ECI) for registering new voters. It has now faced a legal challenge over its validity, as petitioners have questioned the revised format. The apex court has clarified that it neither approved nor rejected the new Form 6 and will examine the challenge on October 27.

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