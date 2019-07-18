Do not pay heed to communal reports, attempts being made to initiate tensions: UP Police asks people

Uttar Pradesh Police have appealed people not to pay heed to communal reports, as in the recent times' attempts have been made to initiate tensions in the state, adding that they should try to understand the facts behind the situation.

Addressing the media here on Wednesday, Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP), OP Singh informed that recently a person who used to study at a Madrasa in Bareilly claimed in Aligarh that his cap was removed and he was allegedly tortured in a train, but after an investigation was initiated the case was found to be fake.

Referring to an example, Singh said, "In recent times, attempts have been made to initiate a communal situation. A person claimed in Aligarh that his cap was removed and he was tortured in a train, we investigated, he used to study at a Madrasa in Bareilly, and we found that nothing like that happened."

The top cop also referred to the recent case from UP's Unnao district where a group of students from a madrasa were allegedly thrashed with cricket bats by some persons after they refused to chant "Jai Shri Ram".Singh, however, claimed that after probing the case the "facts were found to be different".

"Similar incidents took place in Kanpur, and recently in Unnao where a person registered FIR that he was asked to chant "Jai Sri Ram" while facts were found to be different," he maintained.

On July 13, UP Police had said it did not find any proof in the allegation made by three Madrasa students in Unnao about being assaulted for refusing to chant ' Jai Shri Ram' slogan and claimed that those who were named in the First Information Report (FIR) were not present at the spot at the time of the incident.

The police said that even the complaints of the raising of slogans have not yet been verified. "We have not found anything like chant etc," a police statement said.

The police said that the victims had an argument with a group of four youths who were sitting in the Madrasa premises during a cricket match on July 12.