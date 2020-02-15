'Do not interfere in our internal affairs': India warns Turkey after Erdogan rakes up Kashmir issue in Pakistan

Stepping up its policy of advocating strict non-interference over the Kashmir issue, India on Saturday warned Turkey not to interfere in its internal matters. A statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs reiterated that Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) is ''an integral and inalienable'' part of the country.

"India rejects all references to Jammu & Kashmir, which is an integral and inalienable part of India,'' the MEA statement read.

The statement was issued in response to queries on references to Jammu & Kashmir by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the Turkey-Pakistan Joint Declaration.

Commenting on the issue, MEA official spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said, ''We call upon the Turkish leadership to not interfere in India's internal affairs and develop a proper understanding of the facts, including the grave threat posed by terrorism emanating from Pakistan to India and the region.''

Earlier, Turkish President Erdogan had once again raked up the Kashmir issue in Pakistan Parliament, vowing that Ankara will support Islamabad's stand as it is a matter of concern to both the countries.

Addressing a joint session of Pakistan's Parliament, Erdogan, who arrived in the country on a two-day visit, announced that Turkey will back Pakistan in its efforts to come out of the Grey List of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) which is meeting this week in Paris.

Further, voicing his country's support to Pakistan's stand on the Kashmir issue, Erdogan had said it can be resolved not through conflict or oppression but on the basis of justice and fairness.

"Our Kashmiri brothers and sisters have suffered from inconveniences for decades and these sufferings have become graver due to unilateral steps taken in recent times," Erdogan said, apparently referring to India revoking the special status of Jammu and Kashmir in August last year.

The Turkish President, in his address, likened the "struggle" of the Kashmiris with that of his country in World War I against foreign domination.

In September last year, Erdogan had raised the Kashmir issue during his address at the United Nations General Assembly.