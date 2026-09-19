‘Do not ever use this language with me’: Scindia snaps at Guna resident over ‘Road nahi toh vote nahi’ | Watch

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia had a sharp exchange with a resident in Guna after locals stopped his convoy over a long-pending road demand.

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia faced a protest during his visit to Guna in Madhya Pradesh after a group of residents stopped his convoy to raise the issue of a long-pending road project.

The residents carried placards and raised the slogan “Road nahi toh vote nahi” (No road, no vote), asking Scindia to intervene and ensure that the road was constructed. One of the residents told the minister that if the road was not built before the next election, the villagers would not vote for him.

Scindia objects to protester's language

The warning led to a heated exchange between Scindia and the resident. In a video of the incident, the Union minister can be heard objecting to the way the demand was made.

Citizen: “Please get the road built on time, otherwise we won’t vote.”



Scindia: “Never use this language in front of me.” pic.twitter.com/2QtDkAwDVg September 18, 2026

“Do not ever use this language with me. Understood?”

Scindia then asked the resident to put forward his demand respectfully and assured him that getting the work completed was his responsibility. “I am talking to everyone. You come and make a request. It is my responsibility to get the work done. Okay?” Scindia said.

The video of the exchange has since gone viral on social media, with Scindia's response drawing attention.

Rs 3 crore sanctioned for road work

Soon after the residents raised the issue, Scindia announced that Rs 3 crore would be sanctioned for construction of the road. The funds were approved from the MLA's fund, from the quota of Guna MLA Pannalal Shakya.

Scindia also directed the district collector to ensure that the construction work begins after the monsoon. The announcement came after residents publicly pressed the minister over the delayed road project and raised the slogan that they would not vote without a road.