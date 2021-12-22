DNA Exclusive: 'Discrimination not in our genes': Says CM Yogi Adityanath

Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh state assembly elections set to take place next year in February, incumbent Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath opened up on opposition claims that Muslim voters are unsafe in Uttar Pradesh. The CM said that no person of Uttar Pradesh feels unsafe today, adding that only those who are engaged in wrongful activities may feel so.

During the interview Zee News Editor-in-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary asked Adityanath’s thoughts on opposition claims that Muslim voters do not feel save in his region, noting that the CM’s ‘Bhagwa’ attire and past comments are used to add fuel to the fire.

On this he stated that in the role of the Chief Minister, he serves each of the 25-crore people in the state without any discrimination. He said, “In any programme of the administration, no one can say that there has been any discrimination on the basis of caste, region or religion, because this is not a part of our genes. We have learnt only one mantra, from PM Modi, which is “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas”.

Adityanath said that in public life, one has to ensure there is no compromise on some issues, noting that one such is nationalism. He said, “Firstly, there cannot be any compromise on nationalism. There can be no compromise on someone disrespecting national symbols, great countrymen, India’s holy places. That is not acceptable.”

Another, he noted, was good governance. “Secondly, we won’t back down from any sacrifice needed to achieve good governance, he said. “The third uncompromisable matter is development. We have ensured all of these three with honesty in Uttar Pradesh.”

Adityanath further said that only those feel unsafe in UP who are engaged in wrong activities like criminals, mafia dons, people who loot the poor and rioters. Other than that, none of the population of UP consider them safes unsafe today.