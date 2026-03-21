Do 3,000 Ukrainians live in Northeast India? Truth behind viral claim explained

Recently, several online posts claimed that nearly 3,000 Ukrainians are living in India's Northeast region. Now, the Press Information Bureau has come forward to fact-check such claims.

Several social media posts recently claimed that nearly 3,000 Ukrainian nationals are living in India's Northeast region to train insurgent groups. However, the Press Information Bureau (PIB) on Friday dismissed such claims, calling them 'fake'. In the fact check post by PIB, seven individuals (6 Ukrainians and one American) have been arrested by the NIA team for illegal entry into Myanmar through India's Mizoram.

Names of all 7 arrested individuals

Matthew Aaron VanDyke (American)

Hurba Petro (Ukrainian)

Slyviak Taras (Ukrainian)

Ivan Sukmanovskyi (Ukrainian)

Stefankiv Marian (Ukrainian)

Honcharuk Maksim (Ukrainian)

Kaminskyi Viktor (Ukrainian)

All seven of these individuals were arrested by the NIA last week after getting an intelligence tip-off. According to the PIB, the Immigration and security agencies are fully alert, and the investigation is ongoing.

PIB debunks viral claims

The PIB shared a detailed post also featuring screenshots of such claims by different X users and labelled them as 'fake'.

Some social media posts are claiming that over 3,000 Ukrainians have entered India and are hiding in the North-East to train insurgent groups, allegedly backed by US mercenaries and supplying cheap drones to terrorists.#PIBFactCheck



These claims are #FAKE.



7 individuals… pic.twitter.com/WVbQwVkodI — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) March 20, 2026

How and when did these Ukrainians enter India?

As per the FIR, a total of 14 Ukrainians entered India on tourist visas on different dates, following which they travelled to Assam and Mizoram without permits and tried to enter Myanmar illegally. During the investigation, it was found that they had links with insurgent organisations, which operate against India, and were training armed groups in drone warfare and jamming technology.

Meanwhile, the seven arrested individuals were produced in court on March 16 and were remanded to NIA custody for 11 days. Further investigation is currently underway.