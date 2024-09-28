Twitter
DNPA supports World News Day 2024: Celebrating the power of journalism

Saif Ali Khan breaks his silence on 'unsettling' controversy surrounding Adipurush, Tandav: 'Need to stay away from...'

Meet Mira Murati, CTO who resigned from Microsoft-backed OpenAI after 6 years due to...

Anil Ambani's market dominance continues, his company returns Rs 85000000 before time, set for stunning comeback

'Hypocrisy at its worst': India hits back at Pakistan PM over Kashmir statement at UN General Assembly

DNPA supports World News Day 2024: Celebrating the power of journalism

DNPA stands with news organisations globally when civil society members, governments and other stakeholders have been discussing ways and means to curb the menace of unverified or fake news.

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : Sep 28, 2024, 11:48 AM IST

DNPA supports World News Day 2024: Celebrating the power of journalism
The Digital News Publishers Association (DNPA) is proud to announce its support for World News Day 2024, marked on September 28, 2024, a global initiative, that highlights the critical role of journalism in fostering informed societies. This year’s theme is, “Choose Truth", to reaffirm journalism’s critical role throughout the world.

DNPA stands with news organisations globally when civil society members , governments and other stakeholders have been discussing ways and means to curb the menace of unverified or fake news.

This initiative of WAN IFRA comes at a time when news organisations, civil society members, governments and other stakeholders have been discussing ways and means to curb the menace of unverified or fake news.

Through the "Choose Truth" initiative, World News Day aims to empower audiences to evaluate the news they consume critically. News publishers are also encouraged to reinforce their dedication to
fact-checking and delivering balanced reporting.

Through the "Choose Truth" initiative, World News Day celebrates the courageous efforts of journalists who contribute to transparency, accountability, and democratic processes.

On World News Day, more than 600 media publishers, broadcasters and professionals from around the world have united to reaffirm their commitment to providing factual, verified news in an era where misinformation and fake news proliferate rapidly. As digital platforms evolve, the challenge of fake news has escalated, fuelled by algorithms designed to prioritize sensational content over accuracy. The consequences of such misinformation are far-reaching. In many instances unverified news, fake news are presented through sensationalized headlines that spread faster than verified facts, causing distress and harm to individuals and communities.

"World News Day is a reminder of the essential role journalism plays in shaping an informed public," said Sujata Gupta, Secretary General of DNPA. "In today’s fast-paced digital world, trustworthy journalism is more important than ever. We salute journalists across the globe for their dedication to bringing truth to light."

Through its ongoing initiatives, DNPA continues to strengthen the digital news ecosystem in India, promoting industry standards and supporting innovation to ensure that Indian audiences receive credible news in a rapidly evolving digital landscape.

About DNPA

The Digital News Publishers Association (DNPA) is a representative body of India's leading news publishers that include India Today, Dainik Jagran, Times of India, Dainik Bhaskar, Amar Ujala, Network 18, Indian Express, Hindustan Times, Malayala Manorama, NDTV Ltd, Eenadu, The New Indian Express, Lokmat, ABP Group, Zee Media, Mathrubhumi, India TV, Free Press Journal, Deccan Herald and The Hindu. Its mission is to uphold the highest standards of digital journalism, promote fairness and transparency, and ensure the continued growth and success of the digital news industry in India.

Facts matter, Truth Matters. On this World News Day, we must all – journalists and citizens alike – Choose Truth.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
