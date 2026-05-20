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DND-Jewar Airport: This high-speed corridor, built with cost Rs 4463 crore, set to transform Delhi-NCR connectivity, reduce traffic jams

The new corridor will also provide direct and faster connectivity to travellers heading to Jewar Airport from South Delhi, Faridabad and Gurugram, eliminating the need to travel via Noida.

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : May 20, 2026, 07:20 AM IST

DND-Jewar Airport: This high-speed corridor, built with cost Rs 4463 crore, set to transform Delhi-NCR connectivity, reduce traffic jams
Image source: ANI
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A major infrastructure project aimed at easing traffic congestion in Delhi-NCR and improving connectivity to Noida International Airport in Jewar is progressing rapidly, with the Centre and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) pushing forward the DND-Faridabad-Sohna Access Controlled Highway and Jewar Airport Connectivity Corridor.

About DND-Jewar Airport

The nearly 59-kilometre-long high-speed six-lane access-controlled corridor, being developed at an estimated cost of Rs 4,463 crore, is expected to directly connect Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Gurugram and Sohna with the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway and the upcoming Noida International Airport in Jewar.

Officials said the project is expected to significantly reduce traffic congestion in Delhi-NCR and improve travel time for commuters.

To ease traffic flow

At present, heavy traffic heading to Delhi Airport from northern states adds pressure on NH-44 and Dhaula Kuan. However, with the operationalisation of Jewar Airport and the new expressway network, a large number of vehicles are expected to reach the airport directly through the Eastern Peripheral Expressway, reducing congestion in Delhi.

The new corridor will also provide direct and faster connectivity to travellers heading to Jewar Airport from South Delhi, Faridabad and Gurugram, eliminating the need to travel via Noida.

The project forms part of the Centre's broader Delhi decongestion plan worth around Rs 1.25 lakh crore for the NCR region.

The plan includes major road and expressway projects such as the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway extension, Urban Extension Road-II (UER-II) extension, Dwarka Expressway tunnel, AIIMS-Mahipalpur elevated corridor and Kalindi Kunj interchange.

Officials claim these projects will significantly reduce traffic congestion, pollution and travel time across Delhi.

DND-Sohna corridor gets NCR’s first arch bridge

One of the key highlights of the DND-Faridabad-Sohna corridor is a 140-metre-long network arch bridge being constructed over the Agra Canal, described as the first modern network arch bridge in Delhi-NCR.

The bridge is being built without intermediate pillars to ensure uninterrupted canal flow and incorporates steel arches, a cross-hanger system and advanced structural technology for enhanced strength and earthquake resistance.

Constructed using around 2,396 metric tonnes of steel, the bridge includes high-damping rubber bearings, swivel expansion joints and advanced steel engineering technology.

Keeping environmental concerns in mind, around 2 lakh metric tonnes of bio-mining material sourced from Okhla and Ghazipur landfills have been used in the project, reducing dependence on natural soil.

The project also includes noise barriers, landscaping and large-scale plantation efforts.

Officials said the construction has been technically challenging as parts of the project pass above Delhi Metro's Magenta Line and through densely populated areas.According to NHAI, once completed, the project will improve mobility in Delhi-NCR, strengthen logistics infrastructure and provide a major boost to regional economic development.

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