DNA Women Achievers Awards 2024: BJP's Bansuri Swaraj praises PM Modi, talks about schemes for women empowerment

Bansuri Swaraj is the daughter of former Union minister Sushma Swaraj. She will contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from the New Delhi seat on BJP ticket.

Shweta Singh

Updated : Mar 06, 2024, 08:33 PM IST

DNA India organised the highly anticipated DNA Women Achievers' Awards 2024 on Wednesday. This event, with the theme 'Honouring the New Gen Women', was held today, March 6, 2024, and highlighted the remarkable contributions of women leaders in a variety of sectors.

The Guest of Honour for the event was BJP leader Bansuri Swaraj. In a post on Instagram after the event, she said, "Today, participated in the 'DNA New Gen Women Achievers Award 2024' program organised in New Delhi and honoured the women powers of the new generation." 

Bansuri Swaraj is the daughter of former Union minister Sushma Swaraj. She will contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from the New Delhi seat on BJP ticket. This decision reflects the party's confidence in her leadership abilities and commitment to its principles. 

With over 15 years of experience as an advocate at the Supreme Court of India, she has established herself as a formidable legal professional. She has a bachelor's degree in English literature from the University of Warwick, and also pursued legal studies at the prestigious BPP Law School in London. Additionally, Bansuri holds a Master of Studies from the University of Oxford's St. Catherine’s College. 

In a world where women are increasingly at the forefront across various domains, the DNA Women Achievers’ Awards 2024 seeked to recognise and celebrate their hard work, talent, and dedication. 

From Retail and IT to Healthcare, Start-up, FMCG, Entertainment, Fashion, and beyond, the awards covered a wide spectrum of categories, showcasing the multifaceted accomplishments of women professionals.

The event featured special guests, including Former Member of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Vimla Batham, and renowned actress Rakul Preet, alongside esteemed Guests of Honour such as UP Deputy CM Shri Brajesh Pathak, Gautam Buddh Nagar MP Shri Mahesh Sharma, and MP Shri Chirag Paswan.

