DNA Verified: Viral video showing fungus on Amul Lassi packets fake? Amul issues clarification, know truth

Amul Milk Corporation came forward and issued a clarification regarding the Amul Lassi packets which reportedly were contaminated with fungus, as shown in a viral video.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 27, 2023, 11:00 AM IST

Netizens were slamming dairy company Amul, which is owned by the parent company Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd, on social media after a viral video claimed that the popular product Amul Lassi was contaminated, and unfit for consumption.

In a recent viral video circulated all over Twitter, a person was seen filming Amul Lassi packets for sale, which were contaminated with fungus. The video garnered lakhs of views, with many netizens slamming Amul for putting contaminated products for sale, without proper testing.

In the video circulated over Twitter and WhatsApp, the Amul Lassi tetra packs were opened by the person after being taken out of the fridge of the shop, with the liquid inside gone bad, with fungus growing on its contents.

 

 

While the date of the video is unknown, the packaging of the Amul Lassi shows that it was filmed recently. After massive backlash against the video, Amul addressed the concerns of netizens and revealed the truth behind the viral video.

Fact Check: Amul Lassi viral video is fake?

Issuing a clarification on the same, Amul posted a tweet saying that the viral video showing fungus inside the Amul Lassi boxes is fake and that the video was made with the purpose to defame the corporation on social media.

 

 

Amul said, “We notice in the video that the packs are damaged from the straw hole area. It can also be seen in the video that liquid is leaking from this hole. The fungus development in these packs is due to this hole which the maker of the video is most probably aware of.”

The Gujarat-based dairy company further said, “We wish to assure you that Amul Lassi is made at our state-of-the-art dairies and undergoes strict quality checks for product quality and integrity of the packaging. As standard practice, we mention on all our packs the following declaration for the safety of our customers, “DO NOT BUY PUFFED/LEAKY PACK”.

