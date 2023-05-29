DNA Verified: Viral photo of protesting wrestlers ahead of Delhi Police crackdown 'fake'? Know truth here

Twitter: @BajrangPunia

Wrestlers' protest: After being held in Delhi on Sunday, wrestler Bajrang Punia shared a modified image of wrestlers seated in a police truck. He posted two pictures, one of the grapplers smiling and the other without.

Bajrang Punia stated that the wrestlers would pursue legal action against those responsible for spreading the fake image, which appeared on Twitter to show Vinesh Phogat and Sangeeta Phogat smiling in a car.

Punia tweeted that the happy picture circulating on social media was phoney. He tweeted, "IT Cell people are spreading this false picture. We make it clear that a complaint will be filed against whoever posts this fake picture."

The post was shared on May 28, 2023, when Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and himself were detained on their way towards the new Parliament building inauguration. The wrestlers were detained for allegedly violating law and order.

During the "Mahila Maha Panchayat," which was convened in solidarity with the wrestlers protesting at Jantar Mantar, they broke through the security perimeter.

Videos showed a fight breaking out between protesters and police officers despite the latter's attempts to stop it. A couple of female police officers can be seen taking a woman away from the protest scene in one of the videos.

Superintendent of Police (Ambala) Jashandeep Singh, however, claimed that no permission had been granted for the "Mahila Maha Panchayat" to take place in Delhi. Additionally, the police detained a large number of farmers early in the morning at the Haryana-Punjab border close to Ambala.

Why are wrestlers protesting?

The wrestlers have been holding demonstrations and calling for the arrest of Brij Bhushan Singh, the president of the Indian Wrestling Federation, who they claim has harassed multiple female wrestlers, including a minor.

The protesters who were arrested were placed in a temporary jail in Burari, Delhi. At 5:30 p.m., they were also taken for a medical checkup. Leading wrestler Sakshi Malik claimed that the protest by the wrestlers was still ongoing hours after their arrest and that they would go back to Jantar Mantar as soon as Delhi Police released them.

