DNA Verified: Viral photo of Pakistan grave with padlock, iron bars actually from India? Know truth

Image tweeted by ANI in Pakistan grave rape story (Photo - Twitter/ANI)

A recent ANI report said that parents in Pakistan are locking up the graves of their daughters, securing them with padlocks and iron bars to prevent them from rape after their deaths. This report went insanely viral and sent shockwaves through the world.

The reports of necrophilia and increased sexual assault in Pakistan were attributed to a news agency called Daily Times, while it was also shared with a photo of a grave with Urdu writing on the tombstone, as well as green metal grills and a padlock placed on it.

While the Daily Times article about the necrophilia cases in Pakistan was shared without an image, the ANI digital story had an image of a grave with a padlock on it, claiming it was from Pakistan. However, these claims are not true and have been debunked.

Fact check: Is the viral photo of the padlocked grave from Pakistan?

ANI Digital posted the image of the grave with the caption ‘Pakistani parents locking up graves of daughters to protect their dead bodies from getting raped’ and the image was credited to Twitter.

However, a fact check has confirmed that the image of the grave with green metal bars and a padlock on it is from Hyderabad, India, and not Pakistan, as claimed by ANI. The cemetery in Hyderabad is located opposite Masjid E Salar Mulk, a mosque in Darab Jung Colony, Madannapet.

(Image from Google Street View of Hyderabad cemetery)

In the Google Street View of the cemetery, the grave with the green iron grill and padlock is clearly visible right at the entrance of the grave. The same has been verified by fact-checking outlet Alt News.

Alt News also said that the real reason behind this grave being padlocked was that people often used to bury dead bodies on top of old graves. To prevent such an incident, the family members of the grave placed metal bars and padlocks on it.

