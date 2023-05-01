Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

DNA Verified: Viral photo of Pakistan grave with padlock, iron bars actually from India? Know truth

Recently, a photo of a grave with metal bars and padlocks went viral on social media, claiming that Pakistanis are locking the graves of their daughters to save them from rape and necrophilia.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 01, 2023, 02:09 PM IST

DNA Verified: Viral photo of Pakistan grave with padlock, iron bars actually from India? Know truth
Image tweeted by ANI in Pakistan grave rape story (Photo - Twitter/ANI)

A recent ANI report said that parents in Pakistan are locking up the graves of their daughters, securing them with padlocks and iron bars to prevent them from rape after their deaths. This report went insanely viral and sent shockwaves through the world.

The reports of necrophilia and increased sexual assault in Pakistan were attributed to a news agency called Daily Times, while it was also shared with a photo of a grave with Urdu writing on the tombstone, as well as green metal grills and a padlock placed on it.

While the Daily Times article about the necrophilia cases in Pakistan was shared without an image, the ANI digital story had an image of a grave with a padlock on it, claiming it was from Pakistan. However, these claims are not true and have been debunked.

 

 

Fact check: Is the viral photo of the padlocked grave from Pakistan?

ANI Digital posted the image of the grave with the caption ‘Pakistani parents locking up graves of daughters to protect their dead bodies from getting raped’ and the image was credited to Twitter.

However, a fact check has confirmed that the image of the grave with green metal bars and a padlock on it is from Hyderabad, India, and not Pakistan, as claimed by ANI. The cemetery in Hyderabad is located opposite Masjid E Salar Mulk, a mosque in Darab Jung Colony, Madannapet.

image

(Image from Google Street View of Hyderabad cemetery)

In the Google Street View of the cemetery, the grave with the green iron grill and padlock is clearly visible right at the entrance of the grave. The same has been verified by fact-checking outlet Alt News.

Alt News also said that the real reason behind this grave being padlocked was that people often used to bury dead bodies on top of old graves. To prevent such an incident, the family members of the grave placed metal bars and padlocks on it.

READ | Are parents in Pakistan putting padlocks on daughters’ graves to prevent rapes? Truth behind claim

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
In Pics: Disha Patani and Mouni Roy give friendship goals, drop new pics from The Entertainers Tour
Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan, Palak Tiwari, other celebs attend Alanna Panday's Haldi: See gorgeous pics here
Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Aishwarya Rai's Ponniyin Selvan 2: Most awaited film releases in April 2023
Taj- Divided by Blood: Bobby Deol, Shalin Bhanot, Huma Qureshi, others attend Naseeruddin Shah-starrer screening
In pics: Aditi Rao Hydari dazzles in a black embroidered anarkali at Jubilee screening
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 681 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for May 1
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.