Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

DNA Verified: Viral photo of Delhi Police officer stomping wrestler Sakshi Malik's face fake? Know truth here

A photo is being circulated from the wrestlers’’ protest in Delhi, which shows a police officer stomping on Olympic medal winner Sakshi Malik’s face.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 30, 2023, 11:12 AM IST

DNA Verified: Viral photo of Delhi Police officer stomping wrestler Sakshi Malik's face fake? Know truth here
Alleged photo of wrestler Sakshi Malik getting harassed during wrestlers' protest (Photo - Twitter)

The wrestlers’ protest in Delhi has sparked a mass wave of outrage with a lot of people showing support and solidarity to the wrestlers who are leading the protests – Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat, and Bajrang Punia, all of whom are international-level medal winners.

While people and several opposition parties are showering these wrestlers with support, Sakshi Malik and Vinesh Phogat, along with several other protestors attempted to approach the new Parliament inauguration site, clashing with the Delhi Police and getting detained.

Now, several photos are going viral of these international medal-winning wrestlers getting carried and detained by the police. Among these viral photos is an image of Sakshi Malik, where she is on the ground and her head is being stomped by a police officer’s foot.

There was a massive outrage over the viral photo from the wrestlers’ protest movement, which allegedly shows Sakshi Malik getting physically harassed by the officer, raising a lot of questions. However, here is the truth behind the now-viral photo.

image

Fact Check: Sakshi Malik got harassed by Delhi Police officers?

A photo was shared by several social media users claiming that Sakshi Malik was lying on the ground during the Wrestlers’ protest from Jantar Mantar and a Delhi Police officer stomped on her head. However, this image is fake and has been falsely attributed.

 

 

The real story behind this image dates back to two years ago, as it made headlines during the 2021 farmers’ protest movement. As shared by the Times of India two years ago, it is the image of a man who got his head stomped by another man during the farmers’ protest near the Delhi border.

This means that the image is being falsely attributed to the current wrestlers’ protest, and the person in the viral photo is not Olympic medalist Sakshi Malik.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet Ahsaas Channa, who played Shah Rukh Khan's son as child artiste, is leading actress and social media sensation now
From Neena Gupta to Sushmita Sen: Look at Bollywood’s single moms
In pics: Shehnaaz Gill raises the temperature in red thigh-high slit dress, fans call her 'explosive bombshell'
Meet Mandira Bedi, India's most popular female sports presenter and host
Shweta Tiwari looks drop-dead gorgeous in bralette blouse, mermaid lehenga; netizens say 'too sexy and tempting'
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Public gatherings banned in Mumbai till June 11, what's allowed, what's not
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.