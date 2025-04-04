Multiple social media users have shared a video featuring the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, claiming that he visited Mata Vaishno Devi on the second day of Chaitra Navratri 2025.

However, PTI Fact Check investigated and found that the viral video actually dates back to 2021, when Rahul Gandhi visited the Mata Vaishno Devi temple. The video is unrelated to Chaitra Navratri 2025 and has been shared on social media with a false claim.ClaimOn March 31, a Facebook user shared a video featuring Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, claiming that he visited Mata Vaishno Devi on the second day of Chaitra Navratri.

The post's caption, originally in Hindi, read: “Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi reached to visit Mata Vaishno Devi on the second day of Chaitra Navratri. Earlier, last year, Rahul Gandhi had also reached out to visit Mata Vaishno Devi.”

Here is the link to the post, and below is a screenshot of the same.

Investigation

The Desk ran the viral video through the InVid tool and extracted multiple keyframes. Running one of the keyframes through Google Lens, the Desk found multiple users had shared it with similar claims.Two such posts can be found here and here. To verify the claim, the Desk conducted a customised keyword search to find relevant data to corroborate the viral post's claim. However, we found no credible reports confirming that Rahul Gandhi visited Mata Vaishno Devi during Chaitra Navratri 2025.

Furthermore, the Desk found an X (formerly Twitter) by Rahul Gandhi dated 30 March 2025, in which he wished everyone a happy Chaitra Navratri.

The post's caption read: “Best wishes to everyone celebrating Gudi Padwa, Chaitra Navratri, Ugadi, Cheiraoba, Cheti Chand, and Sajibu! May this auspicious occasion bring joy and happiness into your lives and fill your homes with peace and prosperity.”

Here is the link to the post, and below is a screenshot of the same.

In the next part of the investigation, the Desk ran the keyframes of the viral video through Reverse Image Search and found the same video on Rahul Gandhi's official YouTube channel on September 10, 2021.

The title of the video read: “Darshan of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi”Here is the link to the post, and below is a screenshot of the same.

At the 1:46-second timestamp, the Desk found the same visuals as in the viral video. Below is a combination image highlighting the similarities between the viral video and the YouTube post.

The Desk came across several videos uploaded on Congress’s official social media handles in September 2021 from his visit to Mata Vaishno Devi. Here is the link, and below is a screenshot of the same.

In the next part of the investigation, the Desk conducted a customised keyword search and came across a report dated September 9, 2021, by AAJ Tak, whose headline read: “Rahul Gandhi visited Mata Vaishno Devi temple, also participated in Aarti; said- I will not speak on political issues”

The report states, “Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi arrived in Jammu on Thursday on a two-day visit. Here he visited Shri Mata Vaishno Devi. Rahul Gandhi also participated in the Aarti. Rahul Gandhi reached the temple on foot from Katra. Earlier, Rahul Gandhi told the journalists that he had visited his mother, so he would not speak on any political issue.”

Here is the link to the report.

Subsequently, the Desk concluded that the viral video dates back to 2021 when Rahul Gandhi visited the Mata Vaishno Devi temple and is unrelated to Chaitra Navratri 2025.

CLAIM

Rahul Gandhi visited Mata Vaishno Devi on the second day of Chaitra Navratri 2025.

FACT

The viral video dates back to 2021 when Rahul Gandhi visited the Mata Vaishno Devi temple and is unrelated to Chaitra Navratri 2025.CONCLUSIONMultiple social media users shared a video featuring Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, claiming that he visited Mata Vaishno Devi on the second day of Chaitra Navratri 2025. In its investigation, the Desk found that the viral video dates back to 2021 when Rahul Gandhi visited the Mata Vaishno Devi temple and is unrelated to Chaitra Navratri 2025.

