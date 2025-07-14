DNA verified: Reports of Japanese bullet train not running between Ahmedabad and Mumbai totally false

The reports further stated that the first Vande Bharat trains on this route would run at a top speed of 250 km/h.

Recent media reports claimed a major change in India’s Ahmedabad-Mumbai Bullet Train project. According to these reports, Indian Railways was planning to replace the Japanese bullet train with the indigenous Vande Bharat trains due to the high cost of importing Japanese coaches.

The reports further stated that the first Vande Bharat trains on this route would run at a top speed of 250 km/h. These trains, developed using Indian technology, were said to mark a new chapter in the country’s high-speed rail journey.

However, these reports are false and DNA cannot verify the authenticity of these claims.