DNA Verified: PM Modi wants India to be ‘biggest beef exporter’? Know truth behind old viral video

An old video of PM Modi is going viral where he allegedly talked about making India the top exporter of beef across the world, while BJP is staunchly standing against cow slaughter today.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 10, 2023, 07:24 AM IST

DNA Verified: PM Modi wants India to be ‘biggest beef exporter’? Know truth behind old viral video
PM Modi in old viral video (File photo)

As the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) and Centre have several times made their stance clear on cow slaughter over the years, an old video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is now going viral where he has reportedly talked about making India the top beef exporter in the world.

The video has sparked a massive amount of backlash, as a cow is considered a holy animal in the Hindu religion, and cow slaughter and beef consumption is frowned upon in the culture. This old video of PM Modi has now gone super viral on social media.

In the video, PM Modi can be heard talking about a “pink revolution” in the country and exporting mutton and beef to countries across the world. “This year the Indian government has announced India will be the top exporter of beef in the world,” he could be heard saying.

The video, which reportedly dates back to 2012, has sparked a lot of backlash and is being shared on Facebook. However, there is little to no truth behind this viral video of PM Narendra Modi.

Fact Check: Did PM Modi want India to be top beef exporter?

After doing a thorough fact check on the video, it has been revealed that PM Modi never made such statements and the viral video has been termed as fake. The 2012 video of PM Modi has been edited in a certain way to portray a statement about beef exports.

The original video was posted on Narendra Modi’s YouTube channel in 2012, where he was actually accusing the Congress party and UPA government of bringing a ‘pink revolution’ and how they are turning India into the number 1 beef exporter.

In the video, PM Modi can be heard saying, “This year the Indian government has declared that India is number one in beef export in the whole world.” He further added that this fact has broken his heart, with a wish to change the same.

READ | DNA Verified: Viral post on Odisha train accident is fake; know truth here

Karnataka: Shop owner sets labourer on fire over minor dispute, arrested
