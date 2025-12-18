DNA Verified: PM Modi spotted wearing earring while meeting with deputy PM Sayyid Shihab bin Tariq Al Said on his Oman visit?

Sobhita Dhulipala glitters like gold in stunning lehenga‑saree with eye‑catching ruby necklace, SEE pics
INDIA
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a two-day visit to Oman, and he arrived in on Wednesday. While shaking hands and hugging the deputy PM Sayyid Shihab bin Tariq Al Said, PM Modi was spotted wearing a white 'ear-ring' like thing on his left ear. Several reports claimed that it is a ear-ring.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a two-day visit to Oman, and he arrived in on Wednesday. He was received at the airport by Oman’s deputy PM for defence affairs Sayyid Shihab bin Tariq Al Said, and was accorded a guard of honour.
While shaking hands and hugging the deputy PM Sayyid Shihab bin Tariq Al Said, PM Modi was spotted wearing a white 'earring' like thing on his left ear. Several reports claimed that it is a earring. However, at a closer look, PM Modi is wearing a translation device.
PM Modi on X shared photos of his arrival in Oman. He wrote on X, 'I have arrived in Muscat, Sultanate of Oman. This is a land connected to India by strong bonds of friendship and deep historical ties. This visit offers an opportunity to explore new horizons for cooperation and to inject new momentum into our partnership.'