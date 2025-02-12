Rashtrapati Bhavan will be hosting a wedding of CRPF officers Poonam Gupta and Avneesh Kumar on February 12.

Many reports claimed that the Rashtrapati Bhavan will host a wedding for the first time in history. It will be hosting a wedding of CRPF officers Poonam Gupta and Avneesh Kumar on February 12. This private ceremony, approved by President Droupadi Murmu, marked a significant milestone. However, the central government has responded to the news of the first-ever wedding at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The fact check unit of PIB, a nodal agency of the government, has rejected the claim, saying it is FAKE. It added that "President's Estate has been the venue of several weddings since its inception."

It is being claimed in news reports that for the first time in history, Rashtrapati Bhavan will be hosting a wedding. #PIBFactCheck



This claim is Fake



President's Estate has been the venue of several weddings since its inception. pic.twitter.com/nE4ZJ5CYMo — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) February 12, 2025

The couple getting married at Rashtrapati Bhavan are Poonam Gupta, a Personal Security Officer (PSO) in the CRPF, and Avneesh Kumar, an Assistant Commandant in the CRPF, who is currently stationed in Jammu and Kashmir. She previously led the first-ever all-women contingent at the 74th Republic Day parade, marking a significant achievement for women in the armed forces.

Rashtrapati Bhavan is designed by the renowned British architect Sir Edwin Lutyens. It is one of India’s most important architectural landmarks. Spanning over 300 acres, the residence boasts 340 rooms across four floors, making it the second-largest residence of a head of state in the world, following Italy's Quirinal Palace.