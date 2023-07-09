Search icon
DNA Verified: Is IRCTC serving only vegetarian food without onion, garlic in trains during Sawan month?

Many have claimed that IRCTC will only be serving vegetarian food in trains during the month of Sawan, but these reports have now been clarified.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 09, 2023, 07:09 AM IST

DNA Verified: Is IRCTC serving only vegetarian food without onion, garlic in trains during Sawan month?
IRCTC serving only veg food during Sawan 2023? (File photo)

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) always keeps in mind the dietary preferences of the passengers travelling aboard the trains of the Indian Railways, but a new report going viral has sparked concern among those travelling during the months of July and August.

As the Sawan 2023 has commenced, many viral reports and social media posts have claimed that IRCTC has banned nonvegetarian food on the train for the period of Shravan. This means that from July 4, only vegetarian food will be served on the Indian Railways trains.

According to the viral news reports, IRCTC announced that they will be serving only vegetarian food without onion and garlic on trains from July 4 to August 31 due to the Sawan month, much to the dismay of many passengers.

However, there is little truth behind the news reports. Here is all you need to know about the IRCTC announcement for food during Sawan 2023.

Fact Check: IRCTC only serving vegetarian food during Sawan 2023?

Despite many claims, IRCTC has come forward to deny the fact that they will only be serving vegetarian food without onion and garlic during the Sawan 2023 month across the country. A report by ANI made the claim of the ban on non-vegetarian food during this period.

However, it was later clarified that the announcement was only applicable to the Bhagalpur district in Bihar. IRCTC clarified, “No such instructions have been issued by IRCTC. All approved items are available for sale to passengers from the food unit."

This means that IRCTC passengers can mention their food preference as non-vegetarian during the Sawan month without any apprehension, since all the food items by the corporation are available, despite the time period.

The month of Sawan 2023 started on July 4 this year and will last till August 31. While the first Shavan Somwar vrat is on July 10, the end of August will mark the end of Shravan.

