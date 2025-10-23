FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
INDIA

DNA Verified: Indian Army to raise Agniveer retention rate to 75%? Know the truth behind viral claim

After completing their engagement period, Agniveers will be offered an opportunity to apply for enrolment in the permanent cadre.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Oct 23, 2025, 03:29 PM IST

The Indian Army has refuted media reports claiming that a proposal to raise the Agniveer retention rate from 25 per cent to 75 per cent is under consideration. The Army clarified that such claims are 'entirely speculative and incorrect,' News Nine reported. Earlier reports claimed that the proposal is among the key issues likely to be discussed at the Army Commanders Conference in Jaisalmer, which begins on Thursday (October 23).

According to the Army clarification, no such proposal is part of the agenda for the ongoing Army Commander’s Conference. The Army described the reports as misleading and an attempt to sensationalise internal military deliberations. "The agendas and discussions mentioned are not part of the Army Commanders’ Conference. The Conference is a closed-door, classified forum and publishing unverified details about it is highly irresponsible," the statement said.

Army Commanders Conference

This will be the first Army Commanders Conference since Operation Sindoor in May. The meeting serves as a forum for the Army’s top leadership to assess the overall security environment and discuss key operational priorities to address emerging challenges.

What is the Agnipath scheme of the Indian Army?

Under the Agnipath scheme, selected candidates will be enrolled as Agniveers for four years. Upon completing the four years, Agniveers will enter the society as a disciplined, dynamic, motivated, and skilled workforce for employment in other sectors, enabling them to pursue their career in a job of their choice.

READ | Meet Sripathi, who cracked civil judge exam just 2 days after her delivery, became 1st tribal woman judge in...; she is from...

Based on organisational requirements and policies promulgated by the Armed Forces, Agniveers, after completing their engagement period, will be offered an opportunity to apply for enrolment in the permanent cadre. Of these, up to 25 per cent of Agniveers will be selected to be enrolled in the Armed Forces as a regular cadre. The first batch of Agniveers will complete their four-year tenure next year. The scheme provides an avenue to Indian youth, desirous of serving the country, to get recruited in the Armed Forces for a short duration. The scheme enhances the youth profile of the Armed Forces.

