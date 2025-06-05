A few users have claimed that Friday is a public holiday, 'leading to nationwide closures'.

The internet is abuzz with multiple reports claiming that the central government has declared a national holiday on Friday, June 6. This comes amid Eid Al-Adha 2025, one of the most significant festivals for Muslims, which is expected to be observed on Saturday, June 7. This festival occurs in Zul Hijjah, the 12th month of the Islamic lunar calendar, which is considered one of the holiest months for Muslims.

Posts regarding June 6 as a public holiday have left many people confused, with some even cross-checking with Grok, a generative AI chatbot developed by xAI, whether the information is true or not. A similar claim was made in some YouTube videos. A few users have claimed that Friday is a public holiday, "leading to nationwide closures". Check some posts here:

Ind_Govt has officially announced a Public Holiday this coming Friday, leading to nationwide closures, from Edu_Institutes to Fin_Sctors !

The intention is to Provide Citizens with time to Pause, Reflect, and Partake in Commemorative or Leisure Activities pic.twitter.com/nzfACyXI8B — DIPTANGSHU ( का परिवार) (@Diptang01274703) June 1, 2025

The Government of India has announced that Friday, June 6, 2025, will be a national public holiday. This holiday applies to central government offices and most Indian states, including Delhi, Maharashtra, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Punjab, Rajasthan, Telangana, Andhra pic.twitter.com/fFbVby7MBl June 5, 2025

Fact Check

The Government of India (GOI) has not made any such announcement. The claim that June 6 is a national holiday is fake. The claim is also rejected by the fact unit of the government nodal agency, PIB.

Is Friday, June 6, 2025, a national public holiday?



Several news reports and social media posts claim that the central government has declared Friday (June 06, 2025) as a national public holiday.#PIBFactCheck



This claim is #Fake



The Government of India has not made… pic.twitter.com/1gW9QmGdTr — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) June 5, 2025

As per the official bank holidays calendar of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), both public and private sector banks will remain closed on Friday in cities like Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi in Kerala on account of Id-ul-Ad’ha (Bakrid).

