DNA Verified: Government offering cheap Indian Oil, HP petrol pump dealerships online? Truth behind viral tweet

A viral tweet claims that a government website is offering cheap dealerships for petrol pumps across the country, run by Indian Oil and Hindustan Petroleum.

A website which is claiming to offer cheap petrol pump PSU dealership is now making waves on social media, with many netizens impressed with the rates as well as the massive profit margins of owning a petrol pump. The website is reportedly being run by the central government.

The screenshot of the website going viral on social media claims that a government website is offering petrol pump dealerships for PSU Oil Marketing Companies. Many have been perceiving this deal as accurate, and the appearance of the website makes it look like a government offer.

It has been claimed that the website is accepting applications for petrol pump dealerships, such as Indian Oil and Hindustan Petroleum. The logo of the government of India and the G20 Summit is also visible on the website, making it appear more official.

It must be noted that before this, leading oil companies and petroleum firms have warned the citizens about fraudsters who claim to offer petrol pump dealerships. Here is all you need to know about the viral screenshot on social media.

Fact Check: Government offering petrol pump dealerships?

The website mentioned in the viral screenshot is petrolpumpkskdealershop.com. However, the government does not operate on any such URL. The real websites run by the government for offering petrol pump dealerships are LPG Distributorship Selection (https://www.lpgvitarakchayan.in/) and Petrol Pump Dealer Selection (http://www.petrolpumpdealerchayan.in/).

Further, those who want to apply for a petrol pump dealership online can also do so by visiting the official website of Hindustan Petroleum, Indian Oil and Bharat Petroleum. This means that the website mentioned in the viral screenshot is fake, and not linked to the government.

The same has also been confirmed by the Fact Check division of the Press Information Bureau (PIB Fact Check), warning citizens, not the trust the website.

