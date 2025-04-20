This comes after several media reports suggested that the new system would replace the current FASTag method starting that date.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has clarified that there is no final decision to launch a satellite-based toll collection system across India from May 1, 2025. This comes after several media reports suggested that the new system would replace the current FASTag method starting that date.

In an official statement, the ministry said it is working on improving toll collection and reducing waiting time at toll plazas. However, it confirmed that there are no immediate plans to phase out FASTag. Instead, a more advanced toll system is being tested at select locations.

This new system uses a combination of Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) and FASTag technology. ANPR cameras can read vehicle number plates, while FASTag will still handle payments using RFID (Radio Frequency Identification) technology.

The government added that the new system—called barrier-less tolling—will be introduced at selected toll plazas across the country. However, no timeline has been given for when this system will fully replace the current setup.

Under this system, vehicles will not need to stop at toll booths. High-tech ANPR cameras and FASTag readers will automatically detect vehicles and deduct the toll fee. If a vehicle is not compliant, an e-notice will be sent. If the fine is not paid, the vehicle’s FASTag may be suspended and further penalties could apply.

At present, India mainly uses the FASTag system, which has become a standard for toll payments. FASTag is a small sticker placed on a vehicle’s windshield. It is linked to a prepaid account or the owner’s bank account. When the vehicle passes through a toll plaza, sensors scan the tag and the toll is deducted automatically.

The ministry’s efforts aim to improve highway travel by cutting down congestion at toll booths and making the toll collection process faster and more convenient for drivers.