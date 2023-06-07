DNA Verified: False communal twist in Odisha train accident? Viral post claims station master is Muslim; know truth

Odisha train accident death toll is nearing 280 (File photo)

After the Odisha train accident claimed the lives of over 275 people, a false communal angle is being implemented to the tragic mishap. As of now, over 1000 people have suffered injuries in the accident, and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has launched a probe in this regard.

Now, a viral post on social media has claimed that the Odisha train accident was a “planned conspiracy” by another community. The post claims that the station master near to where the accident happened was a Muslim man, and has been absconding ever since.

According to the post on the Odisha train accident, the name of station master who was present near the crash site is named Mohammed Sharif Ahmed. The post claims that he has been absconding since CBI took over the investigation of the train accident.

The post, which is going viral on Twitter, alleges a conspiracy by a certain community in the train accident near the Balasore district of Odisha, which claimed hundreds of lives. However, these claims are completely false.

Fact Check: Odisha station master was not a Muslim man

Despite the viral claim on the Odisha train accident, the station master near the accident site was not a Muslim man. According to PTI reports and the news report of India Today, the name of the station master near the accident is named SB Mohanty.

The video uploaded by India Today says that the station master has been removed from duty after the Odisha train mishap, and an inquiry has been launched against him. The current station master can be seen speaking in the video, saying that Mohanty was not at fault for the same.

There are many station masters who have been assigned to the Bahanaga railway station near the Odisha train crash site, but SB Mohanty was the one present at the station at the time of the crash.

Further, the CBI has not termed Mohanty responsible for the Coromandel Express train accident in any way till now.

