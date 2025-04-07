The viral graphic states that the announcement comes two days after PM Modi's meeting with RSS in Nagpur on April 6

A graphic with an English news channel logo is going viral online on social media with the claim that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced his retirement from his post. The graphic has been shared by several X users. The graphic quoted PM Modi, "16th September, 2025 will be my last day at work (sic)". It further states, "Announcement comes 2 days after meeting with RSS in Nagpur on Sunday". Check out the posts here and here. But has PM Modi really announced his retirement from politics? Before we answer this, check out a screenshot of the viral graphic below:

Fact Check

The viral graphic is FAKE. When the PTI reached out to the English channel, whose logo is present on the graphic, it denied creating any such post. Moreover, no other reputable news item reported PM Modi's assertion that he announced his retirement from politics before the age of 75. The DNA Team also ran the graphic through Google Lens and found multiple users had shared it with similar claims. However, we couldn't find any credible news report which talked about PM Modi retiring from politics. However, we did find a report shared by Hindustan Times about PM Modi's retirement debate.

In the report, Maharashtra BJP President Chandrashekhar Bawankule dismissed Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut’s recent remark linking PM Modi's retirement. Check here. Bawankule also shared a post on X, which read, "There is no rule or any decision that the respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji should leave politics after the age of 75. It is not stated in any official policy of BJP either."

उबाठाचे नेते संजय राऊत यांचे विधान ही केवळ राजकीय स्टंटबाजी आहे. 75 वर्षे वयानंतर आदरणीय पंतप्रधान नरेंद्र मोदी जी यांनी राजकारण सोडावे, असा कोणताही नियम नाही किंवा असा कुठलाही निर्णय झालेला नाही. भाजपच्या कोणत्याही अधिकृत धोरणातही असे म्हटलेले नाही.



भारतीय संविधानातही असा… — Chandrashekhar Bawankule (@cbawankule) April 1, 2025

Conclusion

In the investigation, we found the viral graphic claiming PM Modi's retirement announcement is FAKE.

