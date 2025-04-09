Some users claimed that the shop owners increased security around the tree to prevent losses.

A video recently went viral on social media featuring two birds sitting in a nest made of gold jewellery. Several users shared the video with a claim that the birds had stolen more than 1 kg of gold jewellery from three shops on Bengaluru’s High Court Road to build their nest. The claim further stated that when the jewellers discovered the nest, they decided to recover the gold only after the baby birds hatched. Users also said that the shop owners increased security around the tree to prevent further losses. Sharing the video, an X user wrote, "These birds stole more than a kilogram of gold from three jewellery shops to build their nest on Bengaluru High Court Road. As they could recover this gold only after the birds hatched, the jewellery shop owners tightened security near this tree."

Fact Check

Firstly, we ran the video through the InVid tool to extract keyframes from the viral video. Then, we searched one keyframe with Google Lens, which revealed that multiple other social media users shared the same video with similar claims. Check here and here. We also found the video posted on an Instagram handle named Surendra Garhwal on April 1, 2025. Check here.

We also found a PTI report which analysed the same video. The analysis indicated that the video was AI-generated, as its visuals appeared overly smooth and uniform. The report stated that the PTI desk ran the video through Hive Moderation, an AI detection tool. The result showed a 92 per cent aggregate score, indicating that the video was highly likely to be AI-generated. In conclusion, we can say that the video is AI-generated and has been shared with a false claim.

