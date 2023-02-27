DNA Verified: Dress code, ban on Dakshina, mobile phones at Kedarnath? Know truth here | File Photo

There have been claims circulating in news reports about new curbs at the holy shrine of Kedarnath in Uttarakhand. There are reports of prescribed dress code, ban on Dakshina and mobile phones being spread among devotees. However, these reports are misleading. A clarification has been issued by the Temple Committee.

Reacting to the claims, the Badri Kedar Temple Committee (BKTC) president Ajendra Ajay has termed the news as misleading and baseless. In fact, the BKTC had sent a team to study four major temples of India. The aim of the study is to make the Char Dham Yatra more accessible and convenient for devotees. The authorities are making efforts to improve the arrangements at Badrinath and Kedarnath on the basis of the report.

There is no ban on Dakshina in the Yatra. The BKTC will not be interfering in the Dakshina in any way as it is the right of Tirtha Purohit and the Pandits. The temple staff are salaried employees and will not take any money from the devotees. Donation boxes will be installed in the temples for devotees instead. However, BKTC will not pressurise devotees for donations as it is a matter of faith, Ajay assured.

On the dress code claim, he said that the prescribed dress code will be for the salaried employees of the Committee. This will only be implemented after due discussion. The aim is easier identification and access to help and information by the authorised persons for devotees.

On the claim of mobile and YouTube ban, the BKTC president said that no such decision has been taken as of now. It is still under discussion, he added. An SOP will soon be issued regarding Darshan during the Char Dham Yatra, he informed.

