DNA Verified: DPS Goa allowing bikini as school uniform for girls? Here's the truth

DPS Goa is not allowing school girls to wear bikini as uniforms (Photo - Twitter)

The Delhi Public School franchise across the country is one of the most famed and reputed schools across India. However, a viral post claiming a shocking change in the uniforms for girls in the DPS Goa branch stunned the internet and sparked a wave of backlash.

A viral post and notice have been going viral on social media, claiming that the girls enrolled in DPS Goa will now be allowed to wear bikinis as school uniforms inside the premises. This post went insanely viral and stunned a lot of Twitter users.

Netizens started spamming Twitter with memes about the new dress code for girls in DPS Goa, allegedly allowing them to wear bikinis as school uniforms. Now, the truth behind the viral social media post and notice has been revealed.

The post which is going viral on social media says, “DPS Goa allows bikini as girl’s school uniform for summers as they find Goa’s weather too hot and humid.”

DPS Goa bikini uniform fact check

It must be noted that the viral post claiming that DPS Goa female students will be wearing bikinis as uniforms is fake. The same has been debunked by many fact-check experts, and the school uniform of school girls in DPS Goa will remain standard – a formal shirt and a skirt.

The viral post, which showed a white bikini with the official logo of Delhi Public School on the bottoms, is fake. The news was posted by a satirical Instagram account called ‘The Katva’, which often takes a funny take on trending news.

The watermark of the famous Instagram satire account The Katva can be seen at the bottom of the post. The post can also be found on the Instagram page of the satire news site, dated May 28. The page's description mentioned that it was a "satire/parody" page.

The page clearly states that all the news and facts shared through the Instagram handle are not real and completely false, and are also shared for satirical and entertainment purposes.

