The video was shared with the claim that the TMC MP demonstrated an alleged failed attempt at using Rafale jets, linking it to Operation Sindoor.

Days after the Indian Armed Forces launched Operation Sindoor in the wake of the Pahalgam attack, a video featuring Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Kalyan Banerjee went viral on social media. The video, apparently from Parliament, shared with the claim that the MP demonstrated an alleged failed attempt at using Rafale jets, linking it to Operation Sindoor.

A user wrote, "Indian opposition leader “demonstrating” how the Rafales fell!!! Modi and Amit Shah’s expressions are priceless! Dear Bollywood please include this scene in your next propaganda movie." The user shared the video showing TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee during a parliament session on May 12.

Fact Check

The claim in the video is misleading. According to a PTI report, the video actually shows Kalyan Banerjee mocking the BJP's poll slogan 'Ab ki baar, 400 paar' in the Lok Sabha. The video dates back to 2024. Hence, it is not related to the Operation Sindoor. It was shared on social media with a FALSE claim. Check the post below:

Taking a cue from this, we extracted the keyframes of the viral video and ran them through Google Lens. We came across a YouTube short by NDTV Profit, dated July 2, 2024. The title of the video read: 'TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee’s Hilarious Swipe At NDA’s ‘400 Paar Target’. Here's the link. Hence, it is clear that the video is unrelated to the recent incident.

READ | Karnataka BJP MLA Munirathna booked after woman accuses him of gangrape: 'Urinated on face and...'