DNA Verified: Did Tata Group build new Parliament Building for just Rs 1 in 17 months? Know truth

DNA Verified: Did Tata Group build new Parliament Building for just Rs 1 in 17 months? (File photo)

The Central Vista project in New Delhi is advancing in full force, with the construction going on in a fast pace. In the midst of this, a rumour is floating around on social media that the Parliament Building in New Delhi is being built by the Tata Group for a shockingly low amount.

According to a rumour on social media, several users claimed that the new Parliament Building under the Central Vista project is being built by the Tata Group for just Rs 1, in the record-breaking time period of just 17 months.

Twitter was flooded with reports and claims that the stunning new Parliament Building is being built by Ratan Tata-owned Tata Group for just Rs 1, which stunned a lot of Twitter users. These posts have been shared by Twitter users thousands of times till now.

Further, a Twitter user wrote on the platform, “New Parliament House. Two new records. It was built in merely 17 months. TATA built it and only 1 rupee as a cost to the govt. This is TATA‘s gift to nation.”

Apart from the Rs 1 claim on Twitter, Facebook users also claimed that the Parliament building was built by the Tata Group in a record-breaking 17 months. However, it was later debunked that these claims were not true, and the Tata Group made a hefty bid to land the contract.

Fact Check: Did Tata Group build Parliament building in Rs 1?

According to The Economic Times, the Tata Group won the contract for the construction of the new Parliament building for the Central Vista project by outbidding the company Larson and Toubro. The bid for the Parliament building by Tata was over Rs 861 crore.

This means that the claim of the building being built for Rs 1 is false. Further, a press release by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) revealed that the construction work has crossed the 17-month mark, meaning that the claim of construction being complete in just 17 month is also false.

