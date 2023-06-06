DNA Verified: Did RCB skipper Virat Kohli donate Rs 30 crore to Odisha train accident victims? Know truth

Virat Kohli donation claims for Odisha train accident (File photo)

The entire nation was left shocked by the tragic Odisha train accident, which has claimed the lives of 275 people till now, leaving over 1000 people injured. Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli also took to social media to express his grief over the Coromandel Express train crash.

Several posts on social media, as well as news reports, claimed that RCB skipper Virat Kohli also promised to donate Rs 30 crore to the victims of the Odisha train crash in the Balasore district, as the death toll continues to go up.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have been known for their philanthropic gestures, especially during the Covid pandemic when they donated a whopping amount of money to the PM CARES fund to help the families that have suffered due to the pandemic.

Fact Check: Did Virat Kohli donate Rs 30 crore to Odisha train crash victims?

While several news reports and social media users have claimed that Virat Kohli is planning to donate Rs 30 crore to the victims of the Odisha train accident victims, the Team India cricketer has made no such statement in the news or the social media.

Further, Virat Kohli only tweeted about expressing grief over the tragic Odisha train accident, but he did not talk about making any sort of donations for the victims. This means that the claims of him donating Rs 30 crore are fake.

Saddened to hear about the tragic train accident in Odisha. My thoughts and prayers go out to the families who lost their loved ones and wishing a speedy recovery to the injured. — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) June 3, 2023

Virat Kohli took to Twitter and wrote, “Saddened to hear about the tragic train accident in Odisha. My thoughts and prayers go out to the families who lost their loved ones and wish a speedy recovery to the injured.”

The train accident in Odisha occurred when the Coromandel Express passenger train collided with a stationary good train near the Balasore district, leaving several compartments derailed. Further, a third train collided with the wreckage, leaving several carriages capsized.

