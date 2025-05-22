The viral video shows a large public procession with a music band playing ‘Saare Jahan Se Achcha Hindustan Humara’ and numerous Indian national flags waving in the air.

Days after India launched Operation Sindoor in Pakistan and PoK in the wake of the Pahalgam attack, a video has gone viral on social media, with a claim that Baloch citizens in Pakistan’s Balochistan region expressed solidarity with India by hoisting the Indian flag during a pro-liberation march.

The viral video shows a large public procession with a music band playing ‘Saare Jahan Se Achcha Hindustan Humara’ and numerous Indian national flags waving in the air. An X user shared the video on May 20 with the claim that the video supported India at a pro-liberation march in Balochistan.

Fact Check

The claim in the video is misleading. The video is not from Balochistan. It was from Surat, Gujarat. According to a PTI report, a Tiranga Yatra was organised on May 14, 2025, to celebrate the success of Operation Sindoor against Pakistan. The event featured a performance by the Saifee Scout Band of the Dawoodi Bohra community and had no connection to Balochistan or any pro-India rally there. Here is the link to the post, and below is a screenshot of the same.

Meanwhile, the residents of Balochistan's Nushki carried out a rally in response to a call from the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC), staging a significant protest against increasing state violence, ANI reported. The demonstrators marched through the streets, voicing strong opposition to extrajudicial killings, enforced disappearances, and the unlawful detention of BYC leaders.

READ | DNA Verified: Did TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee mock Rafale fighter jets?