DNA Verified: Did naked woman chase down cops in violence torn Manipur? Truth behind viral video

Javed Akhtar schools troll who asked him explain isotope after he called Oppenheimer a 'great film'

DNA Verified: Did naked woman chase down cops in violence torn Manipur? Truth behind viral video

Lok Sabha approves bill to repeal 76 redundant, obselete laws to improve ease of living, trading

Alia Bhatt picks Elvish Yadav as Rocky, this contestant as Rani from Bigg Boss OTT 2 and it’s not Pooja Bhatt

IND vs WI, 1st ODI: Why are West Indies players wearing black armbands?

Javed Akhtar schools troll who asked him explain isotope after he called Oppenheimer a 'great film'

DNA Verified: Did naked woman chase down cops in violence torn Manipur? Truth behind viral video

Bappa Rawal to Maharana Pratap: 10 Mightiest Rajput kings

7 new onscreen Bollywood couples set to impress fans with their chemistry in 2023 

Benefits of consuming honey daily

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt give couple goals at RARKPK premiere

In Pics: Cyclone Biporjoy wreaks havoc amid landfall in Gujarat's Kutch

Tamannaah Bhatia raises the temperature in white corset top, boyfriend Vijay Varma reacts

Mohammed Siraj returns to India, is their another injury concern? know here | IND vs WI ODI series

Vivek Oberoi on Fighting Tough Times, Finding Love & Doing Indian Police Force With Rohit Shetty

How successful is Swachh Bharat Abhiyan? Get all answers in new avatar of DNA

Javed Akhtar schools troll who asked him explain isotope after he called Oppenheimer a 'great film'

Alia Bhatt picks Elvish Yadav as Rocky, this contestant as Rani from Bigg Boss OTT 2 and it’s not Pooja Bhatt

Sandeep Bhaiya: Sunny Hinduja reveals fans message him for advice about UPSC exam, life problems | Exclusive

DNA Verified: Did naked woman chase down cops in violence torn Manipur? Truth behind viral video

A viral video has surfaced showing a naked woman chasing down cops in Manipur, which has now garnered international attention because of the horrific sexual assault video.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 27, 2023, 08:06 PM IST

The violence in Manipur has been advancing for over two months now but garnered international attention after a horrific video of two women being paraded naked in the village surfaced online. Now, another such viral video is doing rounds on social media but with the narrative turned around.

A video shows a transgender woman running naked on camera, chasing a cop with a stick with the intent to inflict harm. The video is doing rounds on social media with claims that the incident took place in Manipur, showing the adverse law and order situation in the violence-hit state.

This video drew a lot of negative attention, especially after a video of two women being paraded naked in Manipur had been doing rounds on the internet, where a mob had stripped the women and was sexually assaulting them in the horrific video.

However, a fact check revealed that the recent video of a naked woman chasing a cop is not from Manipur. Here is the truth about the viral video with the Manipur violence claim.

Fact Check: Viral video of naked woman chasing cop from Manipur?

According to a keyword search, it was revealed that the video of the transgender woman chasing a cop while stripped of her clothes is not from Manipur, but from Uttar Pradesh. This video is dated May 16, 2023, as uploaded by multiple news channels.

As per the real news reports of the incident, the viral video is from Uttar Pradesh’s Chandauli, and the chants of ‘Sonu Kinnar Zindabad’ can be heard from the background. The video is actually from a transgender rally in Uttar Pradesh when the protestors and the police clashed.

The video is from when Sonu Kinnar contested the local body elections and there was a dispute between the transgender supporters and the police placed for security. This reveals that the Manipur connection of this video is fake.

