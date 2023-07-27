DNA Verified: Did naked woman chase down cops in violence torn Manipur? Truth behind viral video

A viral video has surfaced showing a naked woman chasing down cops in Manipur, which has now garnered international attention because of the horrific sexual assault video.

The violence in Manipur has been advancing for over two months now but garnered international attention after a horrific video of two women being paraded naked in the village surfaced online. Now, another such viral video is doing rounds on social media but with the narrative turned around.

A video shows a transgender woman running naked on camera, chasing a cop with a stick with the intent to inflict harm. The video is doing rounds on social media with claims that the incident took place in Manipur, showing the adverse law and order situation in the violence-hit state.

This video drew a lot of negative attention, especially after a video of two women being paraded naked in Manipur had been doing rounds on the internet, where a mob had stripped the women and was sexually assaulting them in the horrific video.

However, a fact check revealed that the recent video of a naked woman chasing a cop is not from Manipur. Here is the truth about the viral video with the Manipur violence claim.

Fact Check: Viral video of naked woman chasing cop from Manipur?

According to a keyword search, it was revealed that the video of the transgender woman chasing a cop while stripped of her clothes is not from Manipur, but from Uttar Pradesh. This video is dated May 16, 2023, as uploaded by multiple news channels.

As per the real news reports of the incident, the viral video is from Uttar Pradesh’s Chandauli, and the chants of ‘Sonu Kinnar Zindabad’ can be heard from the background. The video is actually from a transgender rally in Uttar Pradesh when the protestors and the police clashed.

The video is from when Sonu Kinnar contested the local body elections and there was a dispute between the transgender supporters and the police placed for security. This reveals that the Manipur connection of this video is fake.