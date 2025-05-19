A viral video falsely showing Colonel Sofiya Qureshi making religious remarks was confirmed to be AI-generated and manipulated, according to PTI's fact-check.

Following the recent India-Pakistan military conflict, Operation Sindoor became a symbol of India’s strong counter-offensive against terror camps across the border. Among the heroes of this successful operation, Colonel Sofiya Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh have stood out as powerful figures, representing bravery, skill, and national pride.

However, amid all the praise and recognition, a disturbing incident took place online. A video began circulating on social media, supposedly showing Colonel Sofiya Qureshi making a statement about her religion and terrorism. In the viral clip, she appears to say, "I am a Muslim but not a Pakistani, I am a Muslim but not a terrorist. Terrorism has no religion." The video was shared by a Facebook user named Ripu Daman Kohli on May 13, 2025. By the time of reporting, the post had gathered over 1.8 million views, 100,000 likes, and 5,000 comments.

However, the video turned out to be fake. DNA India's Fact Check Desk launched an investigation and discovered that the video had been manipulated using AI tools. Experts found that the audio was not real and had been digitally superimposed to make it look like Colonel Qureshi had made those remarks.

How the Fake Was Detected

The DNA India's team used tools like InVid to break the video into several still images, called keyframes. These images were then checked using Google Lens, which helped them track down similar posts on the internet making the same false claim.

Next, they conducted a keyword search online to find any actual media reports or videos where Colonel Qureshi might have spoken about her religion. No such evidence was found. They did, however, find the official press briefing from Operation Sindoor on Sansad TV dated May 7, 2025. In this briefing, Colonel Qureshi, Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri addressed the media — but not once did Colonel Qureshi mention her religion.

Further analysis of the viral video revealed many signs of tampering. The movement of her lips didn’t match the audio, and the voice sounded robotic and unnatural — clear signs of AI generation. DNA India also used the Resemble.ai tool to examine the video and audio closely, and the results confirmed that the video had been digitally manipulated.

Conclusion

Claim: Colonel Sofiya Qureshi said she is a Muslim but not a terrorist, and that terrorism has no religion.

Fact: The video is fake, AI-generated, and edited with superimposed audio.

Conclusion: The video was shared online with false claims to mislead viewers. DNA India has confirmed it to be completely altered and artificial.

Such incidents show the dangers of deepfakes and the need to verify information before believing or sharing it online.