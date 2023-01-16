DNA Verified: Did Centre issue postal stamp in name of motivational speaker Vivek Bindra? Here's the truth (Photo: Twitter/Vivek Bindra)

Motivational speaker and founder-CEO of BadaBusinessOff, Dr Vivek Bindra, has recently shared two pictures on Twitter, claiming that the government had issued a postal stamp with his name and photograph.

In a tweet on January 11, Bindra wrote, "How would it feel when you are going to put a postal stamp on the letter and that stamp has your own picture. I was equally happy when I saw that the Government of India has issued a stamp with my name and photo."

The motivational speaker further added, “It was a proud moment. I would like to thank the Government of India/Post Department for this honour," he added.

कैसा लगेगा जब आप लेटर पर पोस्टल स्टांप लगाने जा रहे हों और उस स्टांप पर आपकी ही तस्वीर हो। ऐसी ही खुशी मुझे हुई जब मैंने देखा कि भारत सरकार ने मेरे नाम और फोटो का स्टांप जारी किया है। यह एक गर्व करने वाला पल था। इस सम्मान के लिए मैं भारत सरकार/डाक विभाग को दिल से धन्यवाद करता हूं pic.twitter.com/uMwVo6r16Z — Dr. Vivek Bindra (@DrVivekBindra) January 11, 2023

A day later, India Post also retweeted Vivek Bindra's tweet but indicating that the stamp was issued under 'My Stamp' service. India Post wrote, "The Department of Posts is fully committed to serve every citizen of the country. We are extremely glad that you have liked our 'My Stamp' service. Thank you for appreciating us."

Hence, it is clear that the postage stamp has not been issued in the name of Vivek Bindra, rather he made the stamp in his name under the 'My Stamp' service.

What is My Stamp service?

‘My Stamp’ is the brand name for personalized sheets of Postage Stamps of India Post. The personalization is achieved by printing a thumbnail image of the customer's photograph and logos of institutions, or images of artwork, heritage buildings, famous tourist places, historical cities, wildlife, other animals and birds etc., on a selected template sheet having Postage Stamps.

Under the My Stamp service, anyone can get a postal stamp printed with his photo by paying Rs.300.

READ | DNA Verified: Ganga Vilas luxury cruise did NOT get stuck in Bihar, viral claim fact checked