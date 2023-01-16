Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

DNA Verified: Did Centre issue postal stamp in name of motivational speaker Vivek Bindra? Here's the truth

Vivek Bindra recently claimed that the government has issued a stamp featuring his name and image.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 16, 2023, 10:20 PM IST

DNA Verified: Did Centre issue postal stamp in name of motivational speaker Vivek Bindra? Here's the truth
DNA Verified: Did Centre issue postal stamp in name of motivational speaker Vivek Bindra? Here's the truth (Photo: Twitter/Vivek Bindra)

Motivational speaker and founder-CEO of BadaBusinessOff, Dr Vivek Bindra, has recently shared two pictures on Twitter, claiming that the government had issued a postal stamp with his name and photograph.

In a tweet on January 11, Bindra wrote, "How would it feel when you are going to put a postal stamp on the letter and that stamp has your own picture. I was equally happy when I saw that the Government of India has issued a stamp with my name and photo." 

The motivational speaker further added, “It was a proud moment. I would like to thank the Government of India/Post Department for this honour," he added.

A day later, India Post also retweeted Vivek Bindra's tweet but indicating that the stamp was issued under 'My Stamp' service. India Post wrote, "The Department of Posts is fully committed to serve every citizen of the country. We are extremely glad that you have liked our 'My Stamp' service. Thank you for appreciating us."

Hence, it is clear that the postage stamp has not been issued in the name of Vivek Bindra, rather he made the stamp in his name under the 'My Stamp' service.

What is My Stamp service?

My Stamp’ is the brand name for personalized sheets of Postage Stamps of India Post. The personalization is achieved by printing a thumbnail image of the customer's photograph and logos of institutions, or images of artwork, heritage buildings, famous tourist places, historical cities, wildlife, other animals and birds etc., on a selected template sheet having Postage Stamps.

Under the My Stamp service, anyone can get a postal stamp printed with his photo by paying Rs.300.

READ | DNA Verified: Ganga Vilas luxury cruise did NOT get stuck in Bihar, viral claim fact checked

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
From Esha Gupta to Elli Avram, gorgeous ladies Hardik Pandya dated before marrying Natasha Stankovic
Not drinking enough water in winter season? Here are some simple ways to stay hydrated
Meet Mittali Parulkar, bride-to-be of India and IPL star Shardul Thakur
Happy Birthday Naga Chaitanya: Ye Maaya Chesave, Love Story, superhit movies of Laal Singh Chaddha star
MV Ganga Vilas Cruise: PM Modi to flag off world's longest river cruise on January 13, see inside PICS
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 578 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for January 18
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.