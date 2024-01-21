DNA Verified: Did an Indian aircraft recently crash in Afghanistan? Know truth here

The plane had been operating as a charter ambulance flight and did refuelling at Gaya airport before the incident.

There have been reports that an Indian aircraft crashed in Afghanistan. The aircraft crashed on Saturday in a mountainous area near Zebak district in Badakhshan province. As per reports, Badakhshan police chief's office also confirmed the crash in a statement. But was it an Indian aircraft? The Indian government has broken silence on the reports, saying the small aircraft that crashed in Afghanistan did not belong to any Indian carrier. The Ministry of Civil Aviation also said that the plane did refuelling at the Gaya airport while it was flying to Moscow from an airport in Thailand.

"The ministry added the aircraft was registered in Morocco. "The unfortunate plane crash that has just occurred in Afghanistan is neither an Indian Scheduled Aircraft nor a Non Scheduled (NSOP)/Charter aircraft. It is a Moroccan registered small aircraft. More details are awaited," the Ministry said in a tweet on Sunday.

"The aircraft was an air ambulance and was flying from Thailand to Moscow and did refuelling at Gaya airport," the ministry said in a statement. Quoting authorities, news agency AP said a Russian private jet carrying six people is believed to have crashed in a remote area of rural Afghanistan.

The plane had been operating as a charter ambulance flight on a route from Gaya, India, to Tashkent, Uzbekistan, onward to Zhukovsky International Airport in Moscow, as per the report. Quoting Russian officials, the report said the plane belongs to Athletic Group LLC and a private individual.